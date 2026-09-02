Immunic to Host Virtual Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis R&D Day on September 9, 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic diseases, today announced that it will host a virtual research and development (R&D) day focused on relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS) on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at 11:00 am ET.

Management of Immunic, including Erik Lundgren, M.B.A., Chief Executive Officer, Michael A. Panzara, M.D., M.P.H., Chief Medical Officer, Hella Kohlhof, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Jason Tardio, M.B.A., President & Chief Operating Officer, will be joined by two renowned key opinion leaders, Amit Bar-Or, M.D., FRCPC, Perelman School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania and Stephen Krieger, M.D., FAAN, Icahn School of Medicine, The Mount Sinai Hospital, New York City.

Ahead of the top-line data readout of the Phase 3 ENSURE trials in relapsing MS, expected by the end of 2026, Immunic will discuss its late-stage clinical asset, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), an investigational oral small molecule therapy that combines nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activation with selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibition to address both neurodegenerative and inflammatory drivers of MS. With the potential to go beyond traditional anti-inflammatory approaches and address persistent unmet needs, the team will share insights into how vidofludimus calcium's differentiated approach could reshape treatment for patients with relapsing MS.

Drs. Bar-Or and Krieger, internationally recognized leaders in MS clinical care and research, will provide expert perspectives on the MS patient journey, current treatment paradigms, and unmet medical needs.

The R&D Day webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm ET via Zoom. To register, please CLICK HERE.

About Immunic, Inc.



Immunic, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMUX) is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of novel oral therapies for neurologic diseases. The company's lead development program, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsing multiple sclerosis, with top-line data expected to be available by the end of 2026. Initiation of an additional Phase 3 clinical trial in progressive MS is expected later in 2026. Vidofludimus calcium has already shown therapeutic potential and a favorable safety and tolerability profile in Phase 2 clinical trials in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, progressive multiple sclerosis and other diseases. Vidofludimus calcium combines neuroprotective effects, through its mechanism as a first-in-class nuclear receptor-related 1 (Nurr1) activator, with additional anti-inflammatory and anti-viral effects, by selectively inhibiting the enzyme dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH). The company's development pipeline also includes earlier-stage programs, including IMU-381 and IMU-856, aimed at building a broader therapeutics platform addressing neurodegenerative and autoimmune diseases. For further information, please visit: www.imux.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, sufficiency of cash and cash runway, expected timing, development and results of clinical trials, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Immunic's development programs and the targeted diseases; the potential for vidofludimus calcium to safely and effectively target diseases; preclinical and clinical data for vidofludimus calcium; the feasibility of advancing vidofludimus calcium to a confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial in progressive multiple sclerosis; the timing of current and future clinical trials, anticipated clinical milestones and regulatory approvals; the nature, strategy and focus of the company and further updates with respect thereto; and the development and commercial potential of any product candidates of the company. Immunic may not actually achieve the plans, carry out the intentions or meet the expectations or projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, increasing inflation, tariffs and macroeconomics trends, impacts of the Ukraine – Russia conflict and the conflict in the Middle East on planned and ongoing clinical trials, risks and uncertainties associated with the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient financial and other resources to meet business objectives and operational requirements, the fact that the results of earlier preclinical studies and clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trial results, any changes to the size of the target markets for the company's products or product candidates, the protection and market exclusivity provided by Immunic's intellectual property, risks related to the drug development and the regulatory approval process and the impact of competitive products and technological changes. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in the section captioned "Risk Factors," in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on February 26, 2026, and in the company's subsequent filings with the SEC. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov or ir.imux.com/sec-filings. Any forward-looking statement made in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Immunic disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made. Immunic expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken or not taken based on any or all of the contents of this press release.

Contact Information

Immunic, Inc.



Jessica Breu



Vice President Investor Relations and Communications



+49 89 2080 477 09



jessica.breu@imux.com

US IR Contact



LifeSci Advisors



Joyce Allaire



immunic@lifesciadvisors.com

US Media Contact



Real Chemistry



media@imux.com

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SOURCE Immunic, Inc.