SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Immuneering to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

February 3, 2025 | 
1 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective and better tolerated therapies for cancer patients, today announced that management will present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, which is taking place virtually from February 11-12, 2025, to discuss the company’s pipeline, platform, and business strategy. Participating will be Ben Zeskind, Chief Executive Officer, and Brett Hall, Chief Scientific Officer.

Format: Company Presentation and 1x1 Investor Meetings

Date/Time: February 12 from 2:40 – 3:10 pm ET in Track 2

The presentation will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation.

About Immuneering Corporation

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company seeking to develop and commercialize more effective and better tolerated therapies for cancer patients. The Company’s lead product candidate, IMM-1-104, is an oral, once-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK designed to improve tolerability and expand indications to include RAS-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. IMM-1-104 is currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. IMM-6-415 is an oral, twice-daily deep cyclic inhibitor of MEK currently in a Phase 1/2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors harboring RAS or RAF mutations. The company’s development pipeline also includes several early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

Media Contact:
Gina Nugent
gina@nugentcommunications.com

Investor Contact:
Laurence Watts
619-916-7620
laurence@newstreetir.com

Events Healthcare Massachusetts
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Businessman holding a dart aiming at the target - business targeting, aiming, focus concept. Art collage.
Cancer
BMS, Pfizer Challenge Colorectal Cancer Standard Care With ASCO GI Readouts
January 27, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Government
Senate Lines Up RFK Jr. Confirmation Hearing Amid Mounting Criticism
January 24, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac