Immuneering to Announce Updated Overall Survival Data from Phase 2a Clinical Trial of Atebimetinib + mGnP in First-Line Pancreatic Cancer Patients on September 25

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuneering Corporation (Nasdaq: IMRX), a clinical-stage oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive, today shared plans to announce updated overall survival data in first-line pancreatic cancer patients treated with atebimetinib + mGnP (N=34) with 9 months median follow up on Thursday, September 25, 2025. The Company additionally shared plans for two presentations at upcoming scientific conferences.

Presentations:

Updated Overall Survival Data in First-Line Pancreatic Cancer Patients Treated with Atebimetinib + mGnP (N=34), with 9 Month Median Follow Up. Immuneering plans to host an investor call at 8 a.m. ET on September 25, 2025. The conference call will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Events & Presentations | Immuneering Corporation



Immuneering plans to host an investor call at 8 a.m. ET on September 25, 2025. The conference call will be webcast live and archived in the Investor Relations section of Immuneering’s website at Encore Presentation of Updated Overall Survival Data in First-Line Pancreatic Cancer Patients Treated with Atebimetinib + mGnP at the PanCAN Scientific Summit. Immuneering plans to present a poster titled “Atebimetinib + mGnP: Overall Survival and Safety in First Line Pancreatic Cancer Patients” on Sunday September 28 at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) Scientific Summit 2025 in Boston MA. The presentation will be made from 7:30 – 8:20am and from 12:20 – 1:10pm ET.



Immuneering plans to present a poster titled “Atebimetinib + mGnP: Overall Survival and Safety in First Line Pancreatic Cancer Patients” on Sunday September 28 at the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN) Scientific Summit 2025 in Boston MA. The presentation will be made from 7:30 – 8:20am and from 12:20 – 1:10pm ET. Review of Preclinical Data on Deep Cyclic Inhibitors. The Company additionally plans to make an oral presentation titled “Deep Cyclic Inhibition of MEK: A Transformational Approach to Durable and Safe Combinations in RAS-Mutant Cancers” on September 17 at the 7th RAS-Targeted Drug Development Summit taking place September 16-18, in Boston, MA at 4:15pm ET.



“We are excited to share updated overall survival data from our ongoing Phase 2a trial of atebimetinib in combination with mGnP in first-line pancreatic cancer patients. Nine months median follow up is an important milestone because, sadly, less than half of the patients treated with standard of care gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel in this setting survive 9 months,” said Ben Zeskind, Ph.D., Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Immuneering. “We previously reported an exceptional 94% OS observed at 6 months in first-line pancreatic cancer patients treated with atebimetinib in combination with mGnP. To put that in perspective, in the pivotal study of standard of care GnP, the 6-month OS was only 67%, and dropped rapidly to approximately 47% by 9 months.”

Zeskind continued: “Atebimetinib was designed for durability and tolerability, and we believe it has the potential to deliver what has long been missing in pancreatic cancer care: a drug that helps patients live longer and thrive without serious side effects. PanCAN is a world-class organization dedicated to making life better for pancreatic cancer patients, and so we are excited to share these updates with the oncology community at the PanCAN Scientific Summit 2025.”

Immuneering is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on keeping cancer patients alive. The Company is developing an entirely new category of cancer medicines, Deep Cyclic Inhibitors. Immuneering’s lead product candidate, atebimetinib (IMM-1-104), is an oral, once-daily Deep Cyclic Inhibitor of MEK designed to improve durability and tolerability, and expand indications to include MAPK pathway-driven tumors such as most pancreatic cancers. Atebimetinib is currently in a Phase 2a trial in patients with advanced solid tumors including pancreatic cancer. The Company’s development pipeline also includes early-stage programs. For more information, please visit www.immuneering.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: our plans to develop, manufacture and commercialize our product candidates; the treatment potential of atebimetinib, alone or in combination with other agents, including modified Gemcitabine/nab-paclitaxel (mGnP); and the timing and content of anticipated data releases and presentations.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the risks inherent in oncology drug research and development, including target discovery, target validation, lead compound identification, and lead compound optimization; we have incurred significant losses, are not currently profitable and may never become profitable; our projected cash runway; our need for additional funding and ability to continue as a going concern; our unproven approach to therapeutic intervention; our ability to address regulatory questions and the uncertainties relating to regulatory filings, reviews and approvals; the lengthy, expensive, and uncertain process of clinical drug development, including potential delays in or failure to obtain regulatory approvals; our reliance on third parties and collaborators to conduct our clinical trials, manufacture our product candidates, and develop and commercialize our product candidates, if approved; failure to compete successfully against other drug companies; protection of our proprietary technology and the confidentiality of our trade secrets; potential lawsuits for, or claims of, infringement of third-party intellectual property or challenges to the ownership of our intellectual property; our patents being found invalid or unenforceable; costs and resources of operating as a public company; and unfavorable or no analyst research or reports.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, and our other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, except as required by law, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

