Immune Cell Engineering Market to Hit USD 17.51 Bn by 2032, Registering 22.5% CAGR – Coherent Market Insights

Global Immune Cell Engineering Market Key Takeaways

According to Coherent Market Insights (CMI), the global immune cell engineering market size is forecast to expand at a CAGR of 22.5%, growing from USD 4.23 Bn in 2025 to USD 17.51 Bn by 2032.

By cell type, T cells segment is set to account for a prominent immune cell engineering market share in 2025.

Based on product, consumable segment is anticipated to dominate the industry, generating a revenue of around USD 1.56 Bn in 2025.

As per Coherent Market Insights’ latest immune cell engineering market analysis, North America will nearly account for two-fifths of the global industry in 2025. This is attributable to increasing cancer research, growing popularity of immunotherapies, and strong presence of leading immune cell engineering product manufacturers.

Europe is projected to remain the second-leading market for immune cell engineering products, owing to increasing investments in cell-based research. The region will account for nearly 1/3 of the global immune cell engineering industry share in 2025.

Asia Pacific immune cell engineering market is poised to exhibit faster growth due to rising incidence of chronic diseases and expanding biotechnology sector.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/6350

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Fueling Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest immune cell engineering market research highlights key factors driving industry growth. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one such prominent growth driver.

The incidence of chronic diseases like cancer and autoimmune disorders is witnessing an upward trajectory. For instance, the World Health Organization (WHO) predicts global cancer cases to increase by around 77% by 2050, reaching over 35 million new cases annually.

The alarming increase in chronic diseases like cancer is expected to create demand for advanced immune cell therapies, including CAR-T and TCR-T cell therapies. This, in turn, will provide impetus for the growth of immune cell engineering market.

Cell and gene therapies are at the forefront of medical advancements in the modern world, helping healthcare professionals to treat various chronic diseases. Several CAR-T cell therapies have been approved for the treatment of blood cancers like leukemia and lymphoma. Their expanding clinical applications will play a key role in boosting immune cell engineering product sales.

High Cost and Regulatory Hurdles Restraining Market Growth

The future immune cell engineering market outlook looks promising, owing to increasing prevalence of cancer and autoimmune diseases as well as growing demand for cell-based therapies. However, high costs and regulatory challenges are limiting market growth to some extent.

Immune cell engineering therapies like CAR-T are quite expensive. For instance, CAR-T therapy Abecma costs approximately $419,500 per dose. This cost factor limits patient access to such advanced treatments, thereby lowering overall immune cell engineering market demand.

The FDA, EMA, and other regulatory bodies have established rigorous safety and efficacy standards to ensure safety of immune cell engineering products and cell-based therapies. Complying with these regulations requires significant time as well as resources, leading to delayed product launches.

Buy this Premium Immune Cell Engineering Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [140+ Pages] @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/6350

Increasing Research and Development Activities Unlocking New Opportunities

Pharmaceutical companies, biotech giants, and academic institutions are ramping up their investments in research and development to create novel immune cell therapies. This is expected to create revenue-generation streams for immune cell engineering companies during the forecast period.

Promising results of CAR-T cell therapies in treating hematological cancers will create a conducive environment for expansion of the immune cell engineering market. FDA approvals of CAR-T therapies like Kymriah and Yescarta have validated therapeutic potential of engineered T cells.

Many companies are now striving to create novel CAR-T cell therapies for different complex diseases. For instance, in 2024, Caribou Biosciences began Phase I trials for CRISPR-edited allogeneic CAR-T therapy, CB-011, designed to treat relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

These milestones have also sparked increased investment and research in other immune cell types like macrophages and NK cells. This expanding focus is expected to drive continued innovation and development across the broader field of immune cell engineering.

Emerging Immune Cell Engineering Market Trends

Development of allogeneic cell therapies is a key growth-shaping trend. Leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies are striving to develop allogeneic CAR-T and engineered NK cells to overcome limitations (like cost and variability) of autologous therapies.

Another emerging trend in the immune cell engineering market is the rising popularity of personalized medicine. Immune cell engineering technologies are being employed to create personalized cell therapies for individual patients, especially in oncology.

Advancements in genetic engineering technologies like CRISPR-Cas9 and TALENs allow for precise and efficient modification of immune cells. By doing so, they enable companies to develop more effective and targeted therapies.

Analyst’s View

“The global immune cell engineering market is poised for rapid expansion, owing to growing incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, increasing demand for cell-based therapies, and rising investments in stem cell research,” said senior analyst Vipul Patil.

Current Events and Their Impact on the Immune Cell Engineering Market

Event Description and Impact Rising Interest in Allogenic Cell Therapies Description : There is a growing interest in developing off-the-shelf CAR T-cell therapies. Impact: Reduced costs and increased accessibility of immune cell therapies will likely boost the global immune cell engineering market value. Ongoing Regulatory Approvals of CAR-T Cell Therapies Description: Regulatory bodies like the FDA are actively approving new CAR-T cell therapies for blood cancers. Impact: Increasing approval and adoption of cell-based therapies will fuel demand for immune cell engineering technologies and related services. Technological Advancements in Gene Editing Description : Companies are adopting advanced CRISPR-Cas9 and other novel gene editing technologies. Impact : Usage of advanced gene editing technologies is improving precision and efficiency in immune cell engineering.

Competitor Insights

Key companies listed in immune cell engineering market report:

- Merck KGaA

- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

- Miltenyi Biotec

- Danaher Corporation

- Sartoroius CellGenix GmbH

- Agilent Technologies, Inc.

- Becton, Dickinson and Company

- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

- Lonza

- Takara Bio Inc.

- Charles River Laboratories

- Bio-Techne

- Novogene Co, Ltd.

- FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

- AGC Biologics

- Catalent, Inc.

- Creative Bioarray

- WuXi AppTec

- Discovery Life Sciences

- Sartorius AG

Request a Customized Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/6350

Key Developments

In May 2025, REPROCELL introduced new immune modulated iPSC products, including StemEdit Human iPSC non-HLS class 1/2 and StemEdit Human iPSC non-HLAS class 1 cell lines. These new products are designed for research purposes.

In April 2025, Cellistic unveiled the new Echo-NK platform for scalable manufacturing of allogeneic cell therapies targeting various diseases.

In June 2024, a new Center of Excellence for bioanalytics was opened by Sartorius in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The new facility will be used to manufacture bioanalytical instruments, consumables, reagents, and software solutions.

Browse More Related Reports:

CAR-T Cell Therapy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report (2025-2032)

Stem Cells Market Growth Drivers, Trends, and Opportunities (2025-2032)

T-Cell Lymphoma Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis (2025-2032)

Our Trusted Partners:

Worldwide Market Reports, Coherent MI, Stratagem Market Insights

Get Recent News:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/news

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights leads into data and analytics, audience measurement, consumer behaviors, and market trend analysis. From shorter dispatch to in-depth insights, CMI has exceled in offering research, analytics, and consumer-focused shifts for nearly a decade. With cutting-edge syndicated tools and custom-made research services, we empower businesses to move in the direction of growth. We are multifunctional in our work scope and have 450+ seasoned consultants, analysts, and researchers across 26+ industries spread out in 32+ countries.

For Latest Update Follow Us:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter