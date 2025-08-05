iMDx to Release Second Quarter 2025 Results on August 11, 2025 and Attend Needham Virtual MedTech and Diagnostics Conference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insight Molecular Diagnostics, or iMDx, (Nasdaq: IMDX), today announced that it will report second quarter 2025 financial results after the market closes on Monday, August 11, 2025. iMDx will host a live Zoom webinar to discuss the company's financial results at 2:00 pm PT / 5:00 pm ET that same day.

The live webinar to discuss financial results, followed by Q&A, will be accessible via registration at the following link: iMDX Q2 2025 Earnings Webinar.

An archived replay will be available after the call concludes on iMDX’s investor relations website at https://investors.imdxinc.com/.

10th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

Separately, on August 12th, Chief Executive Officer Josh Riggs and Chief Financial Officer Andrea James will attend the 10th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics Conference, taking place from August 11-12, 2025.

Investors wishing to book one-on-one meetings with management are encouraged to reach out to their Needham sales representative.

Event: 10th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference

Dates: August 12, 2025

Location: Virtual

About Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc., or iMDx, formerly Oncocyte Corp. (OCX), is a pioneering diagnostics technology company whose mission is to democratize access to novel molecular diagnostic testing to improve patient outcomes.

iMDx™, GraftAssureCore™, GraftAssureIQ™, GraftAssureDx™, and VitaGraft™ are trademarks of Insight Molecular Diagnostics Inc.

Insight Molecular Diagnostics (Nasdaq: IMDX) moved its headquarters from Irvine, Calif., to Nashville, Tenn., in June 2025. The company’s new NASDAQ symbol became effective June 18. Investors may visit https://investors.imdxinc.com/ for more information.

