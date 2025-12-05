ImCheck Announces Oral Presentation of ICT01 First-Line AML Data at the 67th ASH Annual Meeting

Marseille, France, December 5, 2025 05:00 a.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. CET– ImCheck Therapeutics announced today an oral presentation at the upcoming American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting 2025, taking place from December 6 to December 9, in Orlando, FL, USA. The presentation will highlight the high remission rates and overall survival observed in EVICTION, ImCheck’s open-label, randomized Phase I/II study evaluating ICT01, a first-in-class γ9δ2 T-cell activator, in combination with azacitidine and venetoclax in older or unfit patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML).

Details of the oral presentation at ASH 2025 are:

Abstract Title: “γ9δ2 T-cell (γ9δ2TC) activation with ICT01 and azacitidine-venetoclax (Aza-Ven) induces high rates of remission and overall survival in patients with newly diagnosed (ND) acute myeloid leukemia (AML): Results from the phase 1/2 study eviction”

“γ9δ2 T-cell (γ9δ2TC) activation with ICT01 and azacitidine-venetoclax (Aza-Ven) induces high rates of remission and overall survival in patients with newly diagnosed (ND) acute myeloid leukemia (AML): Results from the phase 1/2 study eviction” Presenter: Sylvain GRACIAZ, MD, PhD, Institut Paoli-Calmettes, Marseille, France

Sylvain GRACIAZ, MD, PhD, Institut Paoli-Calmettes, Marseille, France Session: 616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Drug and Cellular Therapies: Immunotherapy and chemotherapy combinations in AML

616. Acute Myeloid Leukemias: Investigational Drug and Cellular Therapies: Immunotherapy and chemotherapy combinations in AML Room : OCCC - Chapin Theater (320)

: OCCC - Chapin Theater (320) Date: Sunday, December 7, 2025

Sunday, December 7, 2025 Time: 5:15 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. ET

The ASH presentation will be available on ImCheck’s corporate website after the presentation has been held.

***

About the EVICTION Study

EVICTION is a first-in-human, dose-escalation (Part 1) and cohort-expansion (Part 2) clinical study of ICT01 in patients with various advanced relapsed or refractory solid or hematologic cancers that have exhausted standard-of-care treatment options. Part 1 (Phase I) is designed to characterize the preliminary safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic activity of increasing doses of ICT01 as monotherapy (Group A: solid tumors; Group B: hematologic tumors) and in combination with pembrolizumab (Group C: solid tumors). Part 2 comprises randomized dose-optimizing and efficacy estimating expansion cohorts of monotherapy (Group D: ovarian cancer; Group E: prostate cancer) and combination treatment of patients with AML (Group F), melanoma (Group G), urothelial cell carcinoma (Group H), or head-and-neck squamous cell carcinoma (Group I). More information on the EVICTION study can be found at clinicaltrials.gov (NCT04243499).

About ICT01

ICT01 is a humanized, anti-BTN3A (also known as CD277) monoclonal antibody that selectively activates γ9δ2 T cells, which are responsible for immunosurveillance of malignancy and infections. The three isoforms of BTN3A targeted by ICT01 are overexpressed on many solid tumors (e.g., melanoma, urothelial cell, colorectal, ovarian, pancreatic, and lung cancer) and hematologic malignancies (e.g., leukemia and lymphomas) and also expressed on the surface of innate (e.g., γδ T cells and NK cells) and adaptive immune cells (T cells and B cells). BTN3A is essential for the activation of the anti-tumor immune response of γ9δ2 T cells.

As demonstrated by data presented at past AACR, ASCO, ASH, ESMO and SITC conferences, ICT01 selectively activates circulating γ9δ2 T cells leading to migration of γ9δ2 T cells out of the circulation and into the tumor tissue and triggers a downstream immunological cascade through secretion of pro-inflammatory cytokines, including but not limited to IFNγ and TNFα, further augmenting the anti-tumor immune response. Anti-tumor activity and efficacy of ICT01 have been shown in patients across several cancer indications.



About IMCHECK THERAPEUTICS

ImCheck Therapeutics is developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic antibodies targeting butyrophilins, a novel superfamily of immunomodulators. By unlocking the power of γ9δ2 T cells, ImCheck’s innovative approach has the potential to transform treatments across oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.

The lead clinical-stage program, ICT01, has been advancing to late-stage trials, demonstrating a unique mechanism of action that modulates both innate and adaptive immunity. These “first-in-class” activating antibodies may deliver superior clinical outcomes compared to first-generation immunotherapy approaches, in particular in rationale combinations with immune checkpoint inhibitors and immunomodulatory anti-cancer drugs. Additionally, ImCheck’s pipeline compounds are progressing toward clinical development for autoimmune and infectious diseases.

The company benefits from the pioneering research of Prof. Daniel Olive (INSERM, CNRS, Institut Paoli Calmettes, Aix-Marseille University), a global leader in γ9δ2 T cells and butyrophilins, as well as the expertise of a seasoned management team and the commitment of leading U.S. and European investors. As announced on October 22, Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) and ImCheck have entered into a definitive share purchase agreement in which Ipsen will acquire all issued and outstanding shares of ImCheck, with the transaction close anticipated by the end of Q1 2026.

For further information: https://www.imchecktherapeutics.com/

Press contacts:

US and EU

Trophic Communications

Gretchen Schweitzer

+49 (0) 172 861 8540

imcheck@trophic.eu

France

ATCG PARTNERS

Céline Voisin

+33 (0)6 62 12 53 39

imcheck@atcg-partners.com

Attachment