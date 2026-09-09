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ImageneBio to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York

September 8, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImageneBio, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMA) (“Imagene” or the “Company”) today announced that chief executive officer Kristin Yarema, Ph.D., will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York on Sept. 14, 2026, and management will participate in one-on-one meetings.

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York
Fireside Chat: Monday, Sept. 14, 2026, 3:30pm ET
Webcast linked here and archived for 90 days on events page on the Imagene IR website

About ImageneBio, Inc.
Imagene is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing therapeutics for patients with immunological, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases with differentiated clinical profiles. The Company's program, olevaprubart, is a receptor targeting, non-depleting anti-OX40 monoclonal antibody with multiple differentiating features. Imagene has completed Phase 1b/2a clinical trials of olevaprubart in both atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata and is currently conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of olevaprubart in patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis.

Company and Investor Contact
Rebecca Cohen
rcohen@imagenebio.com

Media Contact
Jason Braco, PhD
Valence
jason@valencecomms.com


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