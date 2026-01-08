ILUMYA® (tildrakizumab) Pen (Auto-Injector) Now Available for Canadians Living with Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis

The ILUMYA Pen offers eligible patients a safe and effective treatment option that supports ease of use and may help reduce clinical visits through self-administration

MUMBAI, India and BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Sun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited ("Sun Pharma"), is pleased to announce the availability of ILUMYA (tildrakizumab) Pen, a self-administered auto-injector treatment option for adults living with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy.

"The approval of the ILUMYA Pen further exemplifies Sun Pharma's commitment to addressing the unmet needs that are important to the patients we serve," said Richard Ascroft, North America CEO, Sun Pharma. "We know that people living with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis need safe and effective treatment options but they also deserve easy-to-use treatment options that can improve quality of life. With the launch of the ILUMYA Pen, Canadians can now access their trusted therapy in a delivery device that works best for them."

The ILUMYA Pen was engineered to meet the needs of patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Its three-month dosing schedule, combined with the convenience of a self-administered auto-injector Pen supports patient adherence and quality of life, without requiring significant lifestyle adjustments.ii,iii The ILUMYA Pen is also stable at room temperature for 30 days, further simplifying treatment logistics and supporting adherence.ii Data shows that over 93% of patients were successful in using the ILUMYA Pen, following instructions.iv

"The ILUMYA Pen represents a meaningful advancement in patient-centered care, offering a convenient, self-administered option that supports independence and long-term disease control. It provides a practical solution that aligns with the real-world needs of patients managing moderate-to- severe plaque psoriasis," said Dr. Mohannad Abu-Hilal, Associate Professor and the Head of Dermatology Division, McMaster University.

Plaque psoriasis affects approximately 80-90% of psoriasis patients and is characterized by red, scaly, and often itchy skin plaques that can significantly impact daily life.vi It affects between half a million to one million Canadians,v with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis affecting about 35% of those patients.vii

ILUMYA is an IL-23p19 inhibitor and has shown durable efficacy and a favourable safety profile over five years of study. In pooled analyses from the reSURFACE 1 and 2 trials, nearly 90% of patients on the 100 mg dose maintained their response through Year 5.i The treatment was well-tolerated, with the most common adverse events occurring more frequently than placebo being upper respiratory infections (15.1% vs. 12.3%), injection site reactions (3.9% vs. 2.6%), and headache (3.2% vs. 2.9%).ii

Tildrakizumab, the active ingredient in ILUMYA (tildrakizumab) Pen (Auto-Injector) is a humanized lgG1/k monoclonal antibody designed to selectively bind to the p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23) and inhibit its interaction with the IL-23 receptor, leading to inhibition of the release of pro-inflammatory cytokines and chemokines. ILUMYA is indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy in Canada. ILUMYA has also been approved for use in the United States, Japan and Australia, and under the brand name ILUMETRI® in Europe.ii

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is growing its presence in Canada, bringing together the power of a global network with localized research and care to address the unmet needs of Canadian patients and health care providers.

Sun Pharma Canada Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, is focused on providing innovative medicines in dermatology, bringing greater access and support for patients.

Patients and healthcare providers are at the centre of everything and Sun Pharma's "passion is clear". Sun Pharma's commitment to listening, acting and caring means the team is able to respond to distinct needs, provide personalized care, while addressing important gaps in treatment and quality of life.

Sun Pharma offers a wide range of affordable medicines for the Canadian population. Taro Pharmaceutical is now a privately held company wholly owned by Sun Pharma, a global healthcare company with innovative therapies, generic medicines and consumer healthcare products. Together with Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., these complementary companies bring together capabilities in specialty and niche segments coupled with a presence in the top 15 Canadian generic products.

Sun Pharma is the world's fourth largest specialty generic pharmaceutical company and India's top pharmaceutical company. A vertically integrated business and a skilled team enables it to deliver high-quality products, trusted by customers and patients in over 100 countries across the world, at affordable prices. Its global presence is supported by manufacturing facilities spread across 6 continents and approved by multiple regulatory agencies, coupled with a multi-cultural workforce comprising over 50 nationalities. Sun Pharma fosters excellence through innovation supported by strong R&D capabilities across multiple R&D centers, with investments of approximately 6-7% of annual revenues in R&D. For further information, please visit www.sunpharma.com & follow us on x@SunPharma_Live.

