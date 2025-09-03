IgGenix Announces Completion of Enrollment for Phase 1 Clinical Trial “ACCELERATE Peanut” with IGNX001 in Peanut Allergy

World first study of novel antibody therapeutic in peanut allergic individuals using the proprietary SEQ SIFTER™ antibody discovery platform now fully enrolled

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--IgGenix, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company taking a revolutionary approach to address allergic and atopic diseases, today announced that it has completed enrollment for its Phase 1 clinical study of IGNX001. The ACCELERATE Peanut study is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, single-ascending dose study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of IGNX001 in peanut allergic individuals. The final participant was dosed on August 12, 2025.

“Completing enrollment in our first-in-human study is a pivotal moment for IgGenix and a significant step forward for the millions of individuals living with the daily threat of severe allergic reactions,” said Jessica Grossman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of IgGenix. “We are deeply grateful to the participants and clinical investigators whose contributions have been instrumental in advancing this important program.”

“It has been an amazing team effort, and we look forward to analyzing the ACCELERATE Peanut data. We anticipate sharing topline data from this study in the coming months,” added Derek Croote, Ph.D., Chief Technical Officer of IgGenix.

This Phase 1 safety data will help position the company for further studies of this novel therapy in peanut allergic individuals.

About IGNX001

IGNX001 is a first-in-class, high-affinity, human IgG4 monoclonal antibody therapeutic designed to prevent allergic reactions caused by accidental allergen exposure. By blocking the binding of peanut allergens to IgE antibodies, IGNX001 intends to be a safe, efficacious, and fast-acting therapeutic for the treatment of peanut allergy.

About IgGenix

IgGenix is a privately held antibody discovery and development company taking a revolutionary approach to address allergies and atopic diseases. Through the proprietary SEQ SIFTER™ discovery platform, developed from foundational research of co-founders Stephen Quake, Kari Nadeau, and Derek Croote of Stanford University, IgGenix isolates and re-engineers fully human, high-affinity, allergen-specific antibodies designed to block and prevent the allergic cascade. By targeting common immunodominant allergens and their most important epitopes across the patient population, IgGenix intends to treat allergic pediatric and adult patients alike across food and environmental allergies. This novel approach may prevent life-threatening allergic reactions, saving lives and reducing the constant fear that affects millions of people living with severe allergies.

For Investor Inquiries:

Jessica Grossman, MD

jgrossman@iggenix.com