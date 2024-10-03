IGC Pharma Wins 2 Prizes in Phase 1 of National Institutes of Health’s AI PREPARE Challenge

IGC Pharma, Inc. (NYSE American:IGC) proudly announces that it won 2 awards in the PREPARE Challenge (Pioneering Research for Early Prediction of Alzheimer’s and Related Dementias EUREKA Challenge), with its entry of the Mexican Health and Aging Study (“MHAS”) database.

IGC Pharma, Inc.

The PREPARE Challenge is sponsored by the National Institute on Aging (“NIA”), an institute of the National Institutes of Health (“NIH”). The competition aims to accelerate the development of more accurate, innovative, and representative tools for Alzheimer’s and related dementias. The Disproportionate Impact prize recognizes the submission with the most potential to support algorithms that generalize to populations disproportionately impacted by AD/ADRD.

IGC’s entry in the Phase 1 of the PREPARE Challenge won the Disproportionate Impact prize, and placed 3rd overall. “We are honored to win the two PREPARE prizes. These recognitions underscore IGC’s leadership in artificial intelligence (“AI”) and deep learning research aimed at improving Alzheimer’s disease prediction,” commented CEO Ram Mukunda.

There are approximately 400 million individuals in the preclinical stage of Alzheimer’s exhibiting early brain changes, such as plaque buildup, that could lead to cognitive decline within 20 years. By harnessing deep learning models, IGC is developing scalable and cost-effective diagnostic predictors that bypass expensive imaging techniques and ultimately predict cognitive decline two decades before symptoms manifest.

Early prediction improves patient outcomes and can help significantly reduce caregiving and healthcare costs.

Ram Mukunda continued, “We believe our early prediction AI initiatives can offer significant hope to patients and caregivers, create long time value for shareholders, and alleviate the projected $1 trillion economic burden on the U.S. healthcare system from Alzheimer’s disease”.

About IGC Pharma (dba IGC):

IGC Pharma is an AI-powered, clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and transforming patient care with fast-acting, safe, and effective solutions. Our portfolio includes the TGR family, including TGR-63, which targets amyloid plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer’s. The IGC-C and IGC-M platforms are advancing in preclinical studies, focusing on metabolic disorders, tau proteins, early plaque formation, and multiple disease hallmarks. Our lead therapeutic candidate, IGC-AD1, is a cannabinoid-based treatment currently in a Phase 2 trial for agitation in dementia associated with Alzheimer’s (clinicaltrials.gov, NCT05543681). Interim data for IGC-AD1 demonstrated that it has the potential to transform patient care by offering faster-acting and more effective relief compared to traditional medications. Additionally, our AI models are designed to predict potential biomarkers for the early detection of Alzheimer’s, optimize clinical trials, and predict receptor affinity, among others. With 28 patent filings and a commitment to innovation, IGC Pharma is dedicated to advancing pharmaceutical treatments and improving the lives of those affected by Alzheimer’s and related conditions.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based largely on IGC Pharma’s expectations and are subject to several risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IGC Pharma’s control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, the Company’s failure or inability to commercialize one or more of the Company’s products or technologies, including the products or formulations described in this release, or failure to obtain regulatory approval for the products or formulations, where required, or government regulations affecting AI or the AI algorithms not working as intended or producing accurate predictions; general economic conditions that are less favorable than expected; the FDA’s general position regarding cannabis- and hemp-based products; and other factors, many of which are discussed in IGC Pharma’s U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. IGC incorporates by reference its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 24, 2024, and on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 7, 2024, as if fully incorporated and restated herein. Considering these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this release will occur.

