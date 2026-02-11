iGan Partners Leads $10 Million Financing of Exact Imaging, the World’s Leading Prostate Cancer Detection Platform

Financing to Accelerate Global Expansion of the ExactVu™ System

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Exact Imaging, a leader in high-resolution micro-ultrasound for urologic imaging, today announced the closing of a $10 million financing round led by iGan Partners. Proceeds from the financing will be used to accelerate global sales and adoption of the Company's flagship ExactVu™ prostate biopsy system.

In 2025, Exact Imaging made significant progress across clinical validation and commercialization, including:

Publication of its landmark OPTIMUM study in JAMA , one of the world's most respected medical journals, where it was selected as Editor's Choice . The study demonstrated that ExactVu™ micro-ultrasound is non-inferior to MRI-fusion biopsy for prostate cancer detection in biopsy naïve men. These results were also featured in the prestigious "Game Changer" session at the European Association of Urology (EAU) Congress in Madrid.









Expansion of commercial operations, including the launch of a dedicated North American salesforce and the signing of distribution partners across Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Brazil, Mexico, and additional international markets—driving record system sales in 2025 and positioning the company to continue doubling sales in 2026.

From its inception, Exact Imaging has been supported by its largest shareholder, iGan Partners. The company was co-founded by Sam Ifergan, founder of iGan Partners, and Randy AuCoin, Exact Imaging's current Chief Executive Officer. iGan has supported Exact Imaging across company formation, IP licensing, clinical development, initial commercialization, and all financing rounds to date.

"Randy and I have worked together for many years, including in a prior medtech company, and it has been a privilege to support him and the Exact Imaging team as we build a truly game-changing company in healthcare," said Sam Ifergan, Founder of iGan Partners.

"This financing is a major milestone for Exact Imaging," said Randy AuCoin, CEO of Exact Imaging. "With the strength of our clinical evidence and growing global demand, this capital allows us to scale our commercial footprint worldwide and bring ExactVu™ to many more urologists and patients."

About Exact Imaging

Exact Imaging develops high-resolution micro-ultrasound systems for urologic imaging. Its flagship ExactVu™ platform, built on a portfolio of over 100 patents, enables earlier and more accurate detection of prostate cancer. The company has more than 300 customers worldwide in a market where every urologist should own a system.

About iGan Partners

iGan Partners is a healthcare-focused investment firm supporting innovative medtech and healthcare technology companies. With a hands-on approach and deep sector expertise, iGan Partners helps scale technologies that meaningfully improve patient outcomes worldwide.

SOURCE iGan Partners