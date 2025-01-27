SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

IDEAYA Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming February 2025 Investor Relations Events

January 27, 2025 | 
2 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA), a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics, announced its participation in the upcoming investor relations events.

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Tuesday, February 11th, 2025 at 1:20 PM ET
  • Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Matthew Biegler, Executive Director and Senior Analyst

Citi’s 2025 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit

Wednesday, February 19th, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Fireside chat with Yujiro S. Hata, President and Chief Executive Officer, hosted by Yigal D. Nochomovitz, Ph.D., Director, SMid Cap Biotech Analyst

A live audio webcast of the conference event, as permitted by the conference host, will be available under the “Investors/Events” section of the IDEAYA website at https://ir.ideayabio.com/events and/or through the conference host. A replay of the webcast will be accessible for 30 days following the live event.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA is a precision medicine oncology company committed to the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. IDEAYA’s approach integrates capabilities in identifying and validating translational biomarkers with drug discovery to select patient populations most likely to benefit from its targeted therapies. IDEAYA is applying its early research and drug discovery capabilities to synthetic lethality – which represents an emerging class of precision medicine targets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements related to participation in and/or presentation at certain investor relations events. IDEAYA undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of IDEAYA in general, see IDEAYA’s current and future filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2024.

Investor and Media Contact

IDEAYA Biosciences

Andres Ruiz Briseno

Senior Vice President, Head of Finance and Investor Relations

investor@ideayabio.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ideaya-biosciences-to-participate-in-upcoming-february-2025-investor-relations-events-302360092.html

SOURCE IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc.

Northern California Events
IDEAYA Biosciences
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
San Francisco, USA - May 20, 2022: historic Cable Car Powell Hyde Line on turntable at Powell Street terminal at Market Street in downtown San Francisco, California CA, USA.
Pipeline
JPM25 Day 3: AbbVie, Gilead, GSK and Dyne
January 16, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Aerial view of the San Francisco skyline
Pipeline
JPM25 Day Two: Roche, Amgen, Merck, Lilly and Biogen
January 15, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Contemporary art collage of hand holding an arrow showing fall. Modern design. Copy space.
Cardiovascular disease
Tenaya Stock Crashes as Cardio Gene Therapy Delivers Underwhelming Early-Stage Data
December 18, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac