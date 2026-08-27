ICU Medical to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference on September 9-10, 2026

Company management will attend the Wells Fargo 21st Annual Healthcare Conference, held at the Encore Boston Harbor in Boston, MA, participating in one-on-one meetings on Wednesday, September 9 and Thursday, September 10, 2026. Company management will also participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 10, 2026, beginning at 7:15 a.m. PT (10:15 a.m. ET).

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on September 15, 2026

Company management will attend the Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, held at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY, participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 15, 2026, beginning at 4:00 a.m. PT (7:00 a.m. ET), followed by one-on-one meetings.

A live audio webcast of the discussions can be accessed by going to the Company’s website at https://ir.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab and clicking on the Event Calendar tab. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the website for future viewing.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq: ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:

ICU Medical

Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer

(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.

John Mills, Managing Partner

(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.