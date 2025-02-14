SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ICU Medical Announces Time of Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call

February 14, 2025 
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products, today announced the time of its fourth quarter 2024 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its fourth quarter 2024 results on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Thursday, February 27, 2025. The call can be accessed at (800) 445-7795, conference ID “ICUMED”. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company’s website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical (Nasdaq: ICUI) is a global leader in infusion systems, infusion consumables and high-value critical care products used in hospital, alternate site and home care settings. Our team is focused on providing quality, innovation and value to our clinical customers worldwide. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:
ICU Medical, Inc.
Brian Bonnell, Chief Financial Officer
(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.
John Mills, Managing Partner
(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.

