Icon Group Deploys ChartCheck Adaptive Across Australia as Radformation Secures USFDA 510(k) Clearance

ChartCheck Adaptive brings quantitative insight into daily radiotherapy dose and anatomy changes.

NEW YORK & MELBOURNE, Australia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#medphys--Radformation, a leading provider of intelligent automation solutions for radiation oncology, and Icon Group (Icon), a leading global integrated cancer care provider, today announced the initial deployment of ChartCheck Adaptive, Radformation’s Offline Adaptive Assessment solution, across 15 cancer centres in Australia. The rollout reflects the growing clinical value of automated adaptive assessment workflows within routine radiotherapy practice.

Icon’s rollout of ChartCheck Adaptive has progressed steadily since November, with clinical teams reporting positive early experiences as the technology has been incorporated across multiple centres. The ability to gain consistent, automated insight into daily treatment delivery has supported clinical confidence and positive patient outcomes, while maintaining efficient workflows at scale.

“We have been very pleased with the initial release and use of ChartCheck Adaptive across our Australian centres,” said Trent Aland, Executive Manager, Clinical Care at Icon Group. “In head and neck cases alone, we are seeing positive early results for our patients, which has led to a number being re-planned due to anatomical changes during the course of their treatments. Having automated, quantitative insight into daily treatment progression supports confidence in clinical decision making without adding burden to our teams and, most importantly, delivering quality patient care.”

Icon Group has long partnered with Radformation to deploy high-quality, patient-centred automation solutions for radiotherapy across its global network. With ChartCheck Adaptive, Icon adds gold-standard dose recalculation and offline adaptive assessment, helping teams better understand how delivered dose evolves throughout a patient’s course of treatment.

Following the success of the initial release, further releases are planned to commence from March, with the software expected to be fully deployed across all Icon Cancer Centre locations globally in the coming months.

As an early adopter of ChartCheck Adaptive and a member of Radformation’s Centre of Excellence, Icon is actively working with Radformation to further enhance the software for wider and more mainstream use.

Expanded US FDA 510(k) Clearance For ChartCheck

Radformation has expanded U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance (K252988) for ChartCheck to support its new functionality with ChartCheck Adaptive for clinical use in the United States. ChartCheck Adaptive evaluates daily imaging and treatment data to assess how dose and anatomy change over the course of treatment. The software automatically delivers this assessment in the background shortly after daily treatment completion, informing clinicians and supporting clinical decision-making while preserving the established planning and delivery workflows.

ChartCheck Adaptive is not available in all markets. Availability is subject to applicable regulatory approvals.

More information about ChartCheck Adaptive can be found at https://radformation.com/chartcheck/adaptive

About Radformation

Radformation is committed to improving the lives of clinicians by delivering user-friendly products developed to increase the safety and quality of cancer treatment. Radformation envisions a radiation oncology clinic where staff are equipped with solutions that supplement their expertise and automate time-consuming tasks, leading to better patient care everywhere. Since its founding in 2016, Radformation has grown to serve over 2,400 clinics around the world in over 50 countries with a portfolio of products accelerating all stages of the treatment planning workflow. For more information, visit radformation.com.

About Icon Group

Icon Group is a leading integrated cancer care provider with a global reach across Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN, Mainland China, the United Kingdom and Europe. Icon is built on a strong but simple mission - to deliver the best care possible to as many people as possible, as close to home as possible. The group brings together all aspects of quality cancer care including medical oncology, haematology, radiation oncology, research, theranostics, pharmacy and compounding to deliver a truly integrated, end-to-end seamless service for cancer patients. With a network of more than 3500 team members, a network of 350 plus doctors, over 55 cancer centres, six compounding facilities and the operational support of 70 plus pharmacies, Icon is delivering world-leading care and helping address the global cancer burden.

For more information visit www.icongroup.global and follow Icon Group on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/icon-group

