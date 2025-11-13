IBA – TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION





(Article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings)

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, November 12th, 2025 06:00 PM

Summary of the notification

IBA SA (Ion Beam Applications SA), the world’s leading provider of proton therapy solutions for the treatment of cancer, announces that it has to issue a transparency notification, in accordance with Article 14, al. 1 of the Transparency Law of May 2, 2007 on disclosure of major holdings, further to the notification received on November 7th, 2025.

In its notification, IBA SA indicated that following an acquisition or disposal of securities or voting rights, the 2% threshold was crossed upwards by the company itself on May 30, 2025.

Content of the notification

Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights Notification by: A parent company or controlling person

A parent company or controlling person Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Name Address (for legal entities) Ion Beam Applications SA Chemin du cyclotron 3, 1348 Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve IBA Investments SRL Chemin du cyclotron 3, 1348 Ottignies-Louvain-la-Neuve

Date on which the threshold is crossed: 30/05/2025

30/05/2025 Threshold crossed (in %) : 2%

2% Denominator : 40.514.366

40.514.366 Notified details: (extract of the received notification form)

A) Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked

to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Ion Beam Applications SA 380,002 1,028,752 2.54 % 0.00% IBA Investments SRL 103,946 103,946 0.26% 0.00% Subtotal 483,948 1,132,698 2.80% TOTAL 1,132,698 0 2.80%





B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement TOTAL 0 0.00%









TOTAL (A & B)



# of voting rights



% of voting rights 1,123,698 2.80%

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held

IBA Investments SRL is a subsidiary of Ion Beam Applications SA, which holds 100% of its shares. Ion Beam Applications SA is not a controlled entity.

Additional information

This notification results from the share buyback carried out by Ion Beam Applications SA, which led to the upward crossing of the 2% statutory threshold set out in the company’s articles of association.

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

For further information, please contact:

Elena De Landy

Paralegal: Corporate Affairs and Insurance

legal@iba-group.com

