IBA strengthens its Board with two high-profile appointments and announces the payment date of its dividend





Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 17 June 2026 - At its Board meeting held yesterday in Louvain-la-Neuve, IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT) welcomed two new Board members, acknowledged the departure of outgoing directors, and announced the payment of €0.25 dividend per share on July 1st.

New directors with international scientific and business experience

The Board thanks the two distinguished directors who are leaving and welcomes two new members whose international scientific and business expertise will further enlarge IBA's governance and strategic vision.

Sybille van den Hove, who played a key role in shaping IBA’s sustainability journey and has been Chair on the Sustainability Board since its creation day, and Muriel de Lathouwer are departing from IBA’s Board of Directors. The Board expresses its deepest gratitude to both for their invaluable contributions, their commitment to IBA’s mission, and the guidance they have provided throughout their mandates. The Board wishes them every success in their future endeavors.

IBA is pleased to welcome two new directors, bringing exceptional international leadership experience in the medical, regulatory, and life sciences sectors: Joyce Hansen and Stephen Hahn.

Joyce Hansen brings over four decades of expertise in industrial microbiology, sterilization science, and global sterility assurance. She retired in January 2023 after a distinguished career at Johnson & Johnson, where she served as Vice President, Microbiological Quality & Sterility Assurance, overseeing sterilization and microbial quality across the entire enterprise. A recognized authority in her field, Joyce has contributed extensively to ISO and AAMI international standards and received multiple industry awards for her contributions to sterilization science.

Dr. Stephen Hahn is a physician-scientist and executive leader with over two decades of experience spanning oncology, federal regulation, and biotechnology. He previously served as the 24th Commissioner of Food and Drugs at the U.S. FDA, overseeing regulatory activities across therapeutics, vaccines, medical devices, and diagnostics. He subsequently led Harbinger Health, a Flagship Pioneering company focused on early cancer detection. A radiation oncologist by training, Dr. Hahn served in senior leadership roles at MD Anderson Cancer Center and the University of Pennsylvania and has authored more than 220 peer-reviewed publications. He currently serves as CEO and Board Chair of Nucleus RadioPharma.

“We are grateful for the remarkable contributions of Sybille van den Hove and Muriel de Lathouwer, whose vision and commitment have been a true asset to IBA”, concludes Pierre Mottet, Chair of Board of Directors. “We are especially grateful to Sybille for her contribution to IBA’s sustainability journey and B Corp achievements. We are equally delighted to welcome Joyce Hansen and Steve Hahn to our Board. Their complementary expertise in sterilization science, oncology, and regulatory affairs will be a tremendous addition as IBA continues to advance its mission of improving patient outcomes worldwide.”

Dividend distribution

The Board approved the payment of a gross dividend of €0.25 per share for the financial year 2025, payable on July 1st.

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About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,300 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com.

For further information, please contact:

Thomas Pevenage

Head of Investor Relations

+32 10 475 890

investorrelations@iba-group.com Nathalie van Ypersele

Head of Communication and Sustainability







Daniel Ernult

Corporate Communication Manager

+32 10 475 890

communication@iba-group.com

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