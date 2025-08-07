SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

IBA Notice of Half Year 2025 Results and Conference Call

August 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

HY25 results webcast to take place on 
Thursday, 28 August 2025 at 3pm CEST

Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, 07 August 2025 - IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A., EURONEXT), the world leader in particle accelerator technology, announces today that it will publish its consolidated results for the half year 2025 on Thursday, 28 August 2025 at 7am CEST.

Conference Call Information

IBA’s management team will host team will host a conference call and webcast conducted in English to present the half year results, followed by a Q&A session.

The conference call will be held on Thursday, 28 August 2025 at 3pm CEST / 2pm BST / 9am EDT / 6am PDT as a Teams webinar. To attend the webcast, register via this link. Please complete the registration at least 15 minutes before the start of the event.

The presentation will be available on IBA’s investor relations website and on: https://www.iba-worldwide.com/iba-half-year-2025-results-presentation-and-press-release  shortly before the call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that users register at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

For participants who do not have the Teams application installed, please follow the process described in this link to access the conference.

ENDS

About IBA

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the field of proton therapy, considered to be the most advanced form of radiation therapy available today. IBA is also a leading player in the fields of industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB).

More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

CONTACTS

Thomas Pevenage
Investor relations
+32 10 475 890
investorrelations@iba-group.com

Olivier Lechien
Corporate Communication Director
+32 10 475 890
communication@iba-group.com

Events
