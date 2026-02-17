SUBSCRIBE
IBA – ACQUISITION OF OWN SHARES - February 16, 2026

February 16, 2026 
Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, February 16th, 2026 – 6 PM CET – In accordance with article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of 29 April 2019 executing the Belgian Code on Companies and Associations, Ion Beam Applications SA (“IBA”) hereby discloses information in relation to its share buyback program announced on February 2nd, 2026.

Under this program, IBA has requested a financial intermediary to repurchase up to 400,000 IBA ordinary shares on its behalf under the terms of a mandate with validity until September 30th, 2026 (included), effective as from February 3rd, 2026, to cover the company’s obligations under long-term incentive plans for management and certain members of its personnel.

In the framework of this share buyback program, IBA repurchased 26,054 IBA shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from February 9th, 2026, up to and including February 13th, 2026, as follows:

Trade dateShares purchasedAverage priceMin priceMax priceBuyback amount
09-02-266,05414.88 €14.80 €15.20 €90,065.36 €
10-02-265,00015.20 €14.86 €15.30 €76,023.50 €
11-02-265,00015.22 €15.12 €15.32 €76,086.00 €
12-02-265,00015.37 €15.26 €15.50 €76,866.00 €
13-02-265,00015.38 €15.20 €15.42 €76,886.50 €
TOTAL26,05415.20 €14.80 €15.50 €395,927.36 €


The total number of shares purchased under this program therefore amounts to 42,665 since this is the second week of execution. As a result, the current situation with respect to treasury shares (held directly by IBA SA and indirectly through its subsidiary IBA Investments SRL) after also taking into consideration recent movements resulting from the exercise of stock options, is the following :

  SharesVoting rights
IBA Investments SRL 51,973103,946
IBA SA 948,3941,014,817
Total – Treasury shares1,000,3671,118,763
Total - Issued shares 30,282,21840,514,366
Treasury shares in %3.30%2.76%


About IBA 

IBA (Ion Beam Applications S.A.) is the world leader in particle accelerator technology. The company is the leading supplier of equipment and services in the fields of proton therapy, considered as one of the most advanced forms of radiation therapy available today, as well as industrial sterilization, radiopharmaceuticals and dosimetry. The company, based in Louvain-la-Neuve, Belgium, employs approximately 2,100 people worldwide. IBA is a certified B Corporation (B Corp) meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance.

IBA is listed on the pan-European stock exchange EURONEXT (IBA: Reuters IBAB.BR and Bloomberg IBAB.BB). More information can be found at: www.iba-worldwide.com

Contact person

IBA
Thomas Pevenage,
Investor Relations
investorrelations@iba-group.com

