I-Mab to Participate in Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference

February 18, 2025 | 
1 min read

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) (the “Company”), a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of precision immune-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer, today announced that members of I-Mab’s management will participate in one-on-one meetings at the Leerink Partners Global Healthcare Conference in Miami, Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 11-12, 2025.

About I-Mab

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) is a US-based, global biotech company, exclusively focused on the development of precision immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of cancer. I-Mab has established operations in Rockville, Maryland, and Short Hills, New Jersey. For more information, please visit https://www.i-mabbiopharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

I-Mab Investor & Media Contacts
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com
IR@imabbio.com

