Hyundai Bioscience Discloses XAFTY®'s IC50 Data for Ebola--"Secured Scientific Evidence for Immediate Treatment”

Ebola IC50 (0.125μM)—Strong inhibition at less than half the concentration of the clinically-tested COVID-19 (0.28μM).

Clinical safety confirmed through COVID-19 and Dengue clinical trials.

Class-wide efficacy proven by accumulated research data for Hantavirus treatment.

Davey Smith, Professor, UC San Diego, "IC50 is a key indicator to estimate clinical efficacy."

SEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Bioscience announced on May 20th that XAFTY® has a strong likelihood of being able to treat Ebola and Hantavirus given its low IC50 (50% inhibitory concentration) for those viruses. Amid the current crisis of these two often fatal infectious diseases XAFTY® should be considered for testing.

Efficacy against Ebola, More Than Double That Against COVID-19— Ready for Immediate Administration

The IC50 data is the drug concentration that can inhibit viral replication by 50%. The lower the value, the stronger the antiviral effect with a smaller amount.

XAFTY® has as IC50 level of 0.28 μM against SARS-CoV-2, the pathogen in COVID-19, and has already proven its therapeutic efficacy in human COVID-19 clinical trials.

The IC50 level of XAFTY® is even lower for the Ebola virus at 0.125 μM. This suggests that XAFTY® could be a promising agent to treat Ebola-infected patients.

Safety Proven by COVID-19 Clinical Trials—Immediate Supply Available

XAFTY® proved its safety through the COVID-19 Phase 2/3 clinical trials and an ongoing Dengue Phase 2/3 clinical trial in Vietnam. No severe adverse events have been reported so far across all dosage groups, reaffirming its clinical safety.

Hyundai Bioscience reports that it has enough drug inventory for immediate supply to the outbreak frontlines.

Antiviral Efficacy Against Hantavirus Expected

XAFTY® has reported on its broad antiviral activity. It demonstrated exceptional inhibitory efficacy of less than 0.125 μM against the Severe Fever with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (SFTS) virus, which serves as scientific evidence for activity against Hantavirus. Both SFTS virus and Hantavirus belong to the same virus class.

Dr. Davey Smith, University of California-San Diego (UCSD) professor and virologist said, "The clinical efficacy of an antiviral drug may be predicted by its IC50 level against that virus." He added, "XAFTY® is a drug that has already demonstrated safety in humans, and should be strongly considered for Ebola."

Dr. Bae Byoungjun, President of Hyundai Bioscience, said, "In a critical outbreak situation, the success or failure of treatment is to be determined not by therapeutic potentials, but by proven efficacy and safety that can be supplied immediately."

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SOURCE Hyundai Bioscience