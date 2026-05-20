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Hyundai Bioscience: “Able to Supply Antiviral Drug in Event of Ebola or Hantavirus Spread”

May 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

SEOUL, South Korea, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Bioscience announced on May 19th that it can supply clinical trial doses of its broad-spectrum antiviral drug XAFTY® in response to growing global concern over infectious disease outbreaks caused by Ebola and hantavirus.

Hyundai Bioscience said that if the World Health Organization (WHO) or countries affected by infectious disease outbreaks request support for XAFTY®, it can immediately provide products currently in stock.

According to the company, niclosamide, the main ingredient of XAFTY®, has previously been reported to have inhibitory effects against Ebola and hantavirus.

The company stated, "In the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of XAFTY® for dengue fever in Vietnam, no adverse events have been reported so far," and claimed that "in a situation where two viruses are spreading simultaneously, XAFTY® could serve as an effective alternative."

Hyundai Bioscience added that, as a member of the Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC), a U.S. Department of Defense-supported consortium, it will actively cooperate in responding to international public health crises.

CONTACT：

Jason Kim

gbd@hyundaibio.com

(562) 964-3910

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-bioscience-able-to-supply-antiviral-drug-in-event-of-ebola-or-hantavirus-spread-302777205.html

SOURCE Hyundai Bioscience

Asia Events Pipeline Infectious disease Phase 2
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