HUTCHMED to Announce 2024 Final Results

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK:13) will be announcing its final results for the year ended December 31, 2024 on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 at 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / 11:00 am Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) / 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT).
Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation with Q&A, conducted by HUTCHMED management.
The English conference call and audio webcast will take place at 8:00 am EDT / 12:00 pm GMT / 8:00 pm HKT on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. In addition to the usual English webcast, there will also be a Chinese (Putonghua) webcast at 12:30 am GMT / 8:30 am HKT on Thursday, March 20, 2025 (8:30 pm EDT on Wednesday, March 19, 2025). Both webcasts will be available live via the company website at www.hutch-med.com/event/. The presentation will be available for downloading before the conference call begins. Details of the conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement and on the company website. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.
About HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. Since inception, HUTCHMED has focused on bringing drug candidates from in-house discovery to patients around the world, with its first three medicines marketed in China, the first of which is also approved in the US, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.
