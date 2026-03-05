Huonslab Announces Applicable SC delivery for Antibodies and ADCs with ‘HyDIFFUZE™ Platform’

Presented Study Results at ASCPT 2026

PANGYO, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADC--Huonslab, a subsidiary of Huons Global (KOSDAQ 084110) announced the study results confirming the potential for switching administrations of antibodies and antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) to subcutaneous (SC) formulation with recombinant human hyaluronidase.

Huonslab announced that its abstract has been selected for presentation on March 4 at the 2026 Annual Meeting of the American Society for Clinical Pharmacology and Therapeutics (ASCPT) in Colorado, USA. The abstract covers a preclinical study assessing the applicability of human hyaluronidase ‘HyDIFFUZE™’ for antibodies and ADCs.

Huonslab has conducted pharmacokinetics (PK) studies applying HyDIFFUZE™ to 11 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) and 3 ADCs, comparing the original formulations with those incorporating the proprietary HyDIFFUZE™ platform. The results indicated that HyDIFFUZE™ consistently enhanced SC delivery.

Evaluation in Sprague-Dawley rats compared original high dose antibody and ADC formulations with those co-formulated with HyDIFFUZE™. The analysis demonstrated that the HyDIFFUZE™ formulations increased the area under the curve (AUC) by 116%–162%, and the maximum plasma concentration (C max ) by 113%–170% compared with the original formulations.

Moreover, even when the antibody dose was reduced approximately 25% in the HyDIFFUZE™ based formulation, comparable levels of AUC and C max were observed.

These findings showed that HyDIFFUZE™ addresses key challenges of SC administration by enhancing drug dispersion and maintaining equivalent exposure even at reduced dose. Consequently, HyDIFFUZE™ demonstrated the potential to be a broadly applicable SC delivery platform, not only for mAbs and ADCs but also for biologics such as nucleic acids, bi-specifics, and PROTACs.

Huonslab’s official stated, “The HyDIFFUZE™ platform technology holds significant potential for developing SC formulations across a wide range of modalities. Moving forward, we’ll remain committed to expand its application.”

In December 2025, Huonslab has submitted a Biologics License Application (BLA) to the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety for its natural human hyaluronidase HYDIZYME™, manufactured using Huonslab’s proprietary HyDIFFUZE™ technology. Upon approval, Huonslab expects HYDIZYME™ to be utilized as a stand-alone drug product in aesthetics, dermatology, pain management, and edema treatment upon launch.

About Huonslab Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2018 as Huons Group’s biologics R&D hub, Huonslab develops drug delivery technologies based on its HyDIFFUZE™ platform to convert IV drugs to SC formulations, delivering new therapeutic solutions that improve patients’ quality of life.

Dr. Byung Ha Lee

Chief Business Officer

blee@huonslab.com