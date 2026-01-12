Hummingbird Diagnostics Names Vincent Lozada Chief Executive Officer

Driving the Company’s Next Phase of Product Innovation and Development

HEIDELBERG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH, a pioneer in leveraging blood-based small RNA diagnostics for early cancer detection and characterization with an initial focus on lung cancer, today announced the appointment of Vince Lozada as its new Chief Executive Officer as the company enters its next phase of product evolution and innovation. Vince brings more than 20 years of experience in the life sciences and technology industries, spanning R&D, finance, and business development. His background in early cancer detection aligns with Hummingbird’s mission to improve the precision, informativeness, and accessibility of blood-based cancer diagnostics.

“Vince has a track record of building and scaling operations in addition to a deep understanding of key value drivers for diagnostics companies like Hummingbird,” said Prof. Scott Gazelle, MD, Ph.D., the Chair of the Board of Directors of Hummingbird and Managing Partner at GreyBird Ventures, the lead investor in Hummingbird. “His leadership at Hummingbird will be critical in guiding the development of its blood-based small RNA platform.”

Vince joins Hummingbird most recently from Harbinger Health, where he served as CFO, overseeing its Finance organization and leading the effort to build and scale operations, including the clinical lab.

“I am impressed by Hummingbird’s unique approach of interrogating small RNA biomarkers from both the tumor and host immune response”, Vince said. “The proof-of-concept data in lung cancer and the miR-Blood atlas, a high-quality small RNA expression database, reflect the differentiated nature of the platform. Further, Hummingbird’s recent publication in Nature Communications Medicine, which identified differential RNA methylation patterns associated with lung cancer, highlights the potential of small RNA biomarkers in liquid biopsy while providing new insights into previously unexplored areas of cancer biology.”

“We are thrilled that Vince is joining Hummingbird as CEO,” said Bernd Siebel, the Vice Chair of the Hummingbird board. “After a rigorous search process, it was evident that Vince’s unique combination of scientific understanding, industry expertise, and passion for early cancer detection makes him the ideal person to lead Hummingbird.”

Jochen Kohlhaas, founder of Hummingbird, will continue as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of Hummingbird Diagnostics GmbH, providing continuity and supporting the company’s long-term development.

Prior to Harbinger, Vince spent 20 years in the investment banking industry, where he advised biotechnology and technology companies on mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and financings.

Vince holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business and a B.S. in Finance from Rutgers. He completed the Advanced Biosciences program at UC Berkeley Extension. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charter holder.

About Hummingbird

Hummingbird Diagnostics extracts deep insights into disease through the integrated analysis of tumor- and immune-derived small RNA biomarkers from whole blood.

This integrated approach underpins the AI-powered mirCator® platform, enabling Hummingbird Diagnostics to open new avenues in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of diseases.

