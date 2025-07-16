SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Humanetics Corporation to Present at Upcoming Military Medical and Defense Conferences

July 16, 2025 | 
3 min read

Humanetics presentations will showcase advancements in BIOGRAYZ™ (BIO 300) development, an orally administered prophylactic Medical Countermeasure (MCM) for warfighters, designed to prevent toxicities caused by exposure to radiation, with potential dual-use application in multiple indications

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation, an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pioneering novel prophylactic Medical Countermeasures for warfighters, first responders, and others at risk of radiation exposure from nuclear attacks or industrial accidents, today announced that Company scientists and members of the leadership team will be presenting and participating at the following conferences and events:



  • Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction (CWMD) Consortium/Medical CBRN Defense Consortium (MCDC)
    Annual Membership Meeting – July 23-24, 2025 – Baltimore, MD
    https://web.cvent.com/event/5024f610-8f10-4062-9303-3c7b6169cea7/summary
    • This conference brings together medical countermeasures, protective technologies, and cutting-edge diagnostics to bridge the gap between biotechnology and real-world threat mitigation
    • Anna Kellner, Ph.D., of Humanetics will be presenting on July 23, 2025, as part of the Health Security Innovation Challenge
  • Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) – August 4-7, 2025 – Kissimmee, FL
    https://mhsrs.health.mil/SitePages/Home.aspx
    • This conference provides a collaborative setting for the exchange of information between military providers with deployment experience, research and academic scientists, international partners, and industry on research and related military health care initiatives
    • Artur Serebrenik, Ph.D. of Humanetics will deliver a podium presentation on August 4, 2025, covering updates on the development of BIO 300 as a prophylactic Medical Countermeasure
  • Fed Supernova – August 19-21, 2025 – Austin, TX
    https://fedsupernova.com/
    • This conference connects entrepreneurs, government, and industry to collaborate on dual-use solutions that put commercial technology in the hands of the U.S. Department of Defense
    • Humanetics will be engaging with stakeholders and providing updates on BIO 300
  • Radiation Research Society 71st Annual Meeting – September 21-24, 2025 – San Juan, Puerto Rico
    https://web.cvent.com/event/b8aecb1e-5b4c-4514-907e-07a72dab956a/summary
    • This meeting highlights cutting edge topics at the forefront of radiation research, including novel radiation-based treatment approaches and standards for precision medicine, applications and development of large-scale facilities for ion therapy, the impact and use of AI in radiation science, advances in multi-scale modeling, dosimetry and biodosimetry, the intersection of immunology and radiation effects, current strategies for the development of medical countermeasures, and emerging needs in radiation research, from fusion to space travel
    • Michael Kaytor, Ph.D. of Humanetics will deliver a podium presentation on September 21, 2025, covering the use of biomarkers to support BIO 300 human dose translation for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) against Acute Radiation Syndrome

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.


Contacts

Ronald J. Zenk
Humanetics Corporation
952-400-0400

Events Minnesota
Humanetics
