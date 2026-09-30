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Press Releases

Humanetics Corporation to Present at Radiation Research Society 72nd Annual International Meeting

September 30, 2026 | 
2 min read

The presentation will showcase advancements in the development of BIO 300 (BYOGRAYZ™) Injectable Suspension, an investigational prophylactic Medical Countermeasure (MCM) being developed to prevent radiation-induced toxicities in warfighters, with potential dual-use application in multiple oncology and pulmonary indications

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Humanetics Corporation, an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company pioneering novel prophylactic medical countermeasures for military and civilian clinical applications, today announced that the Company will present at the 72nd Annual International Meeting of the Radiation Research Society being held Oct. 4-7, 2026.



On Oct. 7, Michael D. Kaytor, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Humanetics, will present studies of BIO 300 Injectable Suspension that evaluated whole blood and serum samples using a multi-omics approach to identify treatment-specific biomarker signatures of radioprotection and survival following total-body irradiation in a relevant nonclinical model. “We believe these results support continued advanced development of BIO 300 Injectable Suspension, ultimately moving the drug toward FDA approval,” said Dr. Kaytor. “We look forward to sharing details with leading minds at the Radiation Research Society meeting.”

About the Meeting

The 2026 program will showcase the full spectrum of multidisciplinary radiation sciences, highlighting both the profound potential and the complex challenges of radiation in human health. The Program Committee has assembled an exceptional lineup of plenary lectures, symposia, topical reviews, poster presentations, career development forums, and networking events, reflecting the most cutting-edge advances across the field. Topics span the physical and chemical interactions of radiation with biological systems, the fundamental mechanisms governing radiation effects, emerging therapeutic applications, and the broader impacts of radiation exposure on populations. Together, these sessions exemplify the Society’s enduring commitment to innovation, interdisciplinary collaboration, and scientific discovery.

About Humanetics Corporation

Humanetics Corporation is an advanced clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company engaged in the accelerated discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary drugs in markets with urgent and unmet needs, with a focus on radiation modulators for oncology and medical countermeasures. For more information, visit www.humaneticscorp.com.


Contacts

Ronald J. Zenk
Humanetics Corporation
952-400-0400

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