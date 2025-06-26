SUBSCRIBE
HotSpot Therapeutics to Present Preclinical Data from Small Molecule CBM Signalosome Inhibitor Program at ESMO Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress 2025

June 26, 2025 | 
2 min read

BOSTON, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company pioneering the discovery and development of oral, small molecule allosteric therapies targeting Smart Allostery platform-identified regulatory sites on proteins referred to as "natural hotspots," today announced it will present preclinical data from the Company's CARD11-BCL10-MALT1 (CBM) program in two poster presentations at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Congress 2025, taking place July 2-5, 2025, in Barcelona, Spain.

Presentation details are as follows:

Title: Synthetic lethality of CBM signalosome inhibition for KRAS-Mutant Colorectal Cancers

Poster Number: 124P

Session: Poster Display Session 2

Session Date and Time: Fri., Jul. 4, 5:30-6:30 CEST

Location: Foyer, International Barcelona Convention Center, Barcelona, Spain

Title: Novel CBM signalosome inhibitor revealed the essentiality of CBM signalosome for KRAS mutant colorectal cancer

Poster Number: 125P

Session: Poster Display Session 2

Session Date and Time: Fri., Jul. 4, 5:30-6:30 CEST

Location: Foyer, International Barcelona Convention Center, Barcelona, Spain

About HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc.

HotSpot Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that is pioneering a new class of allosteric drugs that target certain naturally occurring pockets on proteins called "natural hotspots." These pockets are decisive in controlling a protein's cellular function and have significant potential for new drug discovery by enabling the systematic design of potent and selective small molecules with novel pharmacology. The Company's proprietary Smart Allostery™ platform combines computational approaches and AI-driven data mining of large and diverse data sets to uncover hotspots with tailored pharmacology toolkits and bespoke chemistry to drive the rapid discovery of novel hotspot-targeted small molecules. Leveraging this approach, HotSpot is building a broad pipeline of novel allosteric therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. To learn more, visit www.hotspotthera.com.

HotSpot Investor & Media Contact:

Natalie Wildenradt

nwildenradt@hotspotthera.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hotspot-therapeutics-to-present-preclinical-data-from-small-molecule-cbm-signalosome-inhibitor-program-at-esmo-gastrointestinal-cancers-congress-2025-302491489.html

SOURCE HotSpot Therapeutics

