Hoth Therapeutics Secures Major International Patent Milestone for HT-KIT Cancer Program, Strengthening Global Oncology IP Position

Chinese Patent Approved Covering HT-KIT Technology Designed to Induce Cancer Cell Apoptosis, Expanding Protection in One of the World's Largest Oncology Markets

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapeutics, today announced that the China National Intellectual Property Administration has approved issuance of a key patent covering the Company's HT-KIT cancer program, a novel therapeutic approach designed to induce apoptosis in disease-driving cells by targeting KIT signaling pathways.

The patent, which originated from a PCT international application, provides important intellectual property protection in China, one of the world's largest and fastest-growing oncology markets, and further strengthens Hoth's global IP estate surrounding HT-KIT.

"This patent issuance represents a significant validation of the HT-KIT platform and materially strengthens our international intellectual property position," said Robb Knie, Chief Executive Officer of Hoth Therapeutics. "Securing protection in China enhances the long-term strategic and commercial value of HT-KIT as we continue advancing this program as a differentiated cancer-fighting approach."

HT-KIT: Targeting Cancer Through Apoptosis Pathways

HT-KIT is designed to disrupt aberrant KIT-driven signaling, a pathway implicated in multiple cancers, by leveraging splice-switching and molecular targeting strategies aimed at triggering programmed cell death (apoptosis). This mechanism is intended to selectively impact disease-relevant cells while avoiding broader systemic toxicity associated with traditional cytotoxic therapies.

The newly approved patent covers systems and methods for targeting KIT to induce apoptosis, reinforcing Hoth's strategy of developing precision oncology therapeutics backed by strong, defensible intellectual property.

Strategic Importance of China IP Coverage

China represents a critical jurisdiction for oncology intellectual property, given its expanding biopharmaceutical market, increasing oncology drug adoption, and growing role in global licensing and partnership activity. Patent protection in China may enhance future partnering, licensing, and strategic transaction opportunities related to HT-KIT.

With this issuance, Hoth continues to convert its international patent filings into issued assets, a key value inflection point often closely followed by biotech investors.

Building a Global Oncology IP Portfolio

The HT-KIT patent adds to Hoth's expanding portfolio of oncology and immunology assets and underscores the Company's commitment to building long-duration shareholder value through IP-driven drug development.

Hoth expects to continue advancing HT-KIT while pursuing additional regulatory, development, and strategic milestones across its pipeline.

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.



Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visit https://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statement



