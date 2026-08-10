Hopstem Announces the first Closing of Series C Financing to Accelerate the Development of iPSC-Derived Forebrain Neural Cell Therapy

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopstem Biotechnology Inc. (“Hopstem”), a pioneering iPSC Neural Cell Therapy biotechnology company, today announced the first closing of Series C financing. The financing included participation from new investors Tasly Capital, Haibang Investment and Guangzhou Health Industry Investment, together with continued support from existing investor Longmen Capital.

Hopstem’s lead candidate cell therapy product hNPC01 — a first-in-class iPSC-derived forebrain neural progenitor cell injection — recently achieved a string of landmark FDA milestones. Building on positive Phase I clinical results in chronic ischemic stroke, the therapy was granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations. In additional, the FDA has approved two new INDs and Fast Track status for chronic motor dysfunction caused by hemorrhagic stroke and traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Dr. Jing Fan, CEO and Founder of Hopstem, stated, “These recent regulatory milestones further validate our strategic focus on serious diseases with substantial unmet medical needs and the strength of our iPSC neural cell therapy platform. The first closing of serial C financing and the ones following will enable us to accelerate the clinical development of hNPC01 across multiple indications and advance for commercial manufacturing. At this important stage of Hopstem’s growth, we highly welcome more professional investors and partners who share the same commitment to bringing differentiated iPSC-derived cell therapies to patients with serious neurological conditions worldwide.”

Contact:

Tel: +1-732-822-1963

Email: BD@hopstem.com