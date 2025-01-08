SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Hologic to Webcast Presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 7, 2025 | 
1 min read

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$HOLX #JPMC25--Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) announced today that the Company will present at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.


The presentation and Q&A session will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the Investors section of Hologic’s website at http://investors.hologic.com. The webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Hologic, Inc.

Hologic, Inc. is an innovative medical technology company primarily focused on improving women’s health and well-being through early detection and treatment. For more information on Hologic, visit www.hologic.com.

SOURCE: Hologic, Inc.

Contacts

Paula Izidoro
Manager, Investor Relations and Social Media
(858) 410-8904
paula.izidoro@hologic.com

