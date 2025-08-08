HistoSonics Announces $2.25B Acquisition by Consortium of Top-Tier Investors

Acquisition will Accelerate Global Expansion of Company’s Breakthrough Edison® Histotripsy Platform and Non-Invasive Tumor Therapy

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HistoSonics--HistoSonics, the developer of the Edison® Histotripsy System and novel histotripsy therapy platform, today announced a management-led majority stake acquisition by a syndicate of globally recognized private and public investors, including K5 Global, Bezos Expeditions, Wellington Management and other new and existing investors. The transaction values HistoSonics at approximately $2.25 billion and positions the company for accelerated growth of the Edison System across new clinical indications and global markets.

HistoSonics will continue to be led by President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Blue, and his executive team. Mr. Blue will also assume the role of Chairman of the Board upon closing.

“Our relentless focus as a company has been speed, scale, and the urgency to offer patients a better option than any they have today,” said Mr. Blue. “This new group of partners backs category-defining companies that transform entire industries. Their support gives us the firepower to accelerate our momentum, expand into new clinical indications, and reach even more patients around the world who urgently need our breakthrough therapy.”

HistoSonics plans to expand beyond its initial focus on liver tumors to kidney, pancreas, and prostate indications, with a long-term vision of histotripsy being used across a wide range of clinical applications throughout the body, treating both benign and malignant conditions.

“What stood out with HistoSonics wasn’t just the technology, it was the speed and clarity with which the team turned a breakthrough into real clinical traction,” said Bryan Baum, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, K5 Global. “Hospitals are continuing to order systems, patient demand is surging, and the clinical results speak for themselves. We partnered with HistoSonics because this is one of those rare moments where the science, the execution, and the opportunity all align, and we are here to ensure it reaches every hospital in the world.”

HistoSonics, founded in 2009, received FDA De Novo clearance in October 2023 and uses non-invasive focused ultrasound energy to mechanically destroy and liquify targeted tissue and tumors at a sub-cellular level and without the invasiveness or toxicity of traditional procedures.

To date, over 2,000 patients have been treated by the Edison system at over 50 leading U.S. medical centers, with another 50 planned system installations by year-end. Supported by extensive preclinical and clinical research across multiple organ systems, including liver, kidney, pancreas, prostate and others, the company is currently enrolling patients in clinical trials for liver tumors, kidney tumors (HOPE4KIDNEY Trial NCT05820087) and pancreas tumors (GANNON Trial NCT06282809), with plans to start others in the near future.

Additional participants in the transaction include top‑tier global investment firms, including Alpha JWC Ventures, alongside existing investors Alpha Wave Ventures, Venture Investors Health Fund, Lumira Ventures, Hatteras Venture Partners, Early Stage Partners, Amzak Health, HealthQuest Capital, Yonjin Venture, the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, the State of Michigan Retirement System, Johnson & Johnson through its corporate venture capital organization, Johnson & Johnson - JJDC, Inc. (JJDC), and others.

Citi served as financial advisor and Fox Rothschild served as legal advisor to HistoSonics. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC served as financial advisor and Cooley, with assistance from Orrick, served as legal advisors to the investment syndicate. Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati served as legal advisor to Histosonics’ existing major shareholders.

About HistoSonics

HistoSonics is a privately held medical device company developing a non-invasive platform and proprietary sonic beam therapy utilizing the science of histotripsy, a novel mechanism of action that uses focused ultrasound to mechanically destroy and liquify unwanted tissue and tumors. The company is currently focused on commercializing their Edison System in the US and select global markets for liver treatment while expanding histotripsy applications into other organs like kidney, pancreas, prostate, and others. HistoSonics has offices in Ann Arbor, MI and Minneapolis, MN. For more information on the Edison Histotripsy System please visit: www.histosonics.com. For patient-related information please visit: www.myhistotripsy.com.

