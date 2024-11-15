Hinge Bio Presents Preclinical Data from its GEM-DIMER™ Programs Targeting B Cell Depletion at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024

Hinge Bio’s GEM-DIMER™ platform demonstrates differentiated in vivo and in vitro data from its lead program, HB2198, targeting CD19 and CD20 for B cell depletion as well as T cell engagers

BURLINGAME, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hinge Bio, Inc., a privately-held biotechnology company, today announced that Daniel Capon, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, and Juha Punnonen, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Development Officer, are presenting data from the company’s GEM-DIMERTM programs targeting B cell depletion at this year’s American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024, taking place in Washington, D.C.

The poster presentation will include data from multiple therapeutic programs from Hinge Bio’s proprietary GEM-DIMER platform, including in vivo data from its lead program, HB2198, targeting CD19 and CD20 for B cell depletion. The therapeutic goal of HB2198 is to achieve a reset of the immune system through rapid and deep B cell depletion in both peripheral blood and lymphoid tissues, without the challenges and toxicities associated with other modalities, such as conventional T cell engagers and CAR-T.

“Hinge Bio is addressing areas of significant unmet medical need with its revolutionary GEM-DIMER platform, which uses topological engineering to combine the most desirable properties of multiple clinically relevant antibodies into a single molecule with dramatically improved activity, while retaining the robust stability and manufacturability of conventional antibodies”, said Dr. Capon. Dr. Punnonen added, “These encouraging in vivo and in vitro preclinical data are differentiated and support advancement of HB2198 as quickly as possible to clinical investigation in patients with B cell mediated diseases who remain resistant to currently approved treatments.”

Oral Poster details are as follows:

Title: Beyond Antibodies and CAR-T: Topologically-Engineered, Super-dimeric Antibody NK Engagers and T Cell Engagers for B Cell Depletion Demonstrating Cooperative Binding to Target and Effector Cells

Abstract ID: #0004

Session Type: Poster Session A

Session: B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster

Session Date/Time: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM

Presenting Authors: Daniel Capon, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer;

Juha Punnonen, MD, PhD, Chief Development Officer

Summary: The ability of Hinge Bio’s GEM-DIMER NK/monocyte engagers to potently engage low affinity FcgR-expressing cells such as NK cells and monocytes, and the ability of GEM-DIMER T cell engagers to bind more selectively to disease targets offers new opportunities beyond those possible with conventional antibodies and CAR-T. CD19/CD20-targeting HB2198 and CD19-targeting T cell engagers demonstrating potent binding to disease targets and effector cells are promising candidates for broad and deep depletion of B cells with reduced risk of re-emergence of autoimmune-reactive variants.

ABOUT HINGE BIO

Hinge Bio, Inc. is a privately held development-stage biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary GEM-DIMER™ platform to design and develop therapeutics leading to better treatment outcomes for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and infectious disease, as well as cancer. The GEM-DIMER technology platform enables the creation of multivalent, multispecific antibody-based therapeutics that are designed to bind their targets cooperatively allowing for dramatically enhanced biological activity and unique functionality. GEM-DIMER technology was invented by Hinge Bio’s Chief Scientific Officer, Daniel Capon, Ph.D., the co-inventor of recombinant Factor VIII for hemophilia, and three foundational technologies that have transformed biological therapy: Fc fusion proteins (Genentech, Inc.), scFv-Zeta Chimeric Antigen Receptors for T cell therapy (Cell Genesys, Inc.), and genetically-modified mice producing repertoires of fully human antibodies capable of recognizing human disease targets (Abgenix, Inc.). Hinge Bio is advancing a pipeline of programs with an initial focus on autoimmune disease.

Learn more at www.hingebio.com.

CONTACTS

Hinge Bio:

Carin Rollins

Chief Operating Officer