Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Size to worth $1570.4 Million by 2031, Coherent MI

According to Coherent MI, the global hidradenitis suppurativa market size is estimated to be valued at USD 800.5 million in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 1570.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2031.

Market Dynamics

Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that leads to formation of painful, inflamed lesions or boils in the armpit, groin, and genital and anal regions. Increasing disease awareness initiatives by various non-profit organizations and rising healthcare expenditure are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global Hidradenitis suppurativa market during the forecast period. For instance, the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation (HSF), a U.S.-based non-profit organization, focuses on raising awareness about the disease through various public health campaigns. Moreover, increasing prevalence of the disease is also expected to spur the market growth.

Market Trends

Biologics and Novel Therapies: Burgeoning pipeline of novel biologics and other targeted therapies for Hidradenitis suppurativa is expected to bring tremendous opportunities in the market. Some of the promising drug candidates in Phase II/III trials include antibodies such as guselkumab (an IL-23 inhibitor by Janssen) and ustekinumab (an IL-12/23 inhibitor by Janssen). Other therapeutic targets of ongoing clinical trials include IL-1 inhibitors and small molecule kinase inhibitors.

Combination Therapies: Combination of drugs targeting different disease mechanisms is emerging as an effective treatment paradigm for Hidradenitis suppurativa patients who are refractory to conventional therapies or biologics. Ongoing trials are evaluating combinations of biologics, small molecules and antibiotics to provide synergistic treatment response. This trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $800.5 million Estimated Value by 2031 $1570.4 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% Historical Data 2019–2023 Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Treatment, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Growth Drivers • Development of Targeted Biologics Improves Patient Outcomes • Rising Global Incidence Boosts Demand for Effective Treatments Restraints & Challenges • Expensive Therapies Limit Accessibility for Some Patients

Market Opportunities

Biologics hold a dominant position in the treatment segment owing to their higher efficacy in reducing lesions and abscesses compared to other treatments like antibiotics. Biologic therapies directly target pro-inflammatory cytokines to reduce inflammation and suppuration in hidradenitis suppurativa patients.

The injectable route of administration segment holds the largest market share due to higher bioavailability and targeted delivery of drugs to the lymph nodes and skin. Injectables ensure consistent drug levels and improved patient compliance compared to oral medications in hidradenitis suppurativa treatment.

Key Market Takeaways

The global hidradenitis suppurativa market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rising awareness and diagnosis rates of this chronic inflammatory skin condition.

On the basis of treatment, the biologics segment is expected to hold a dominant position, due to their higher efficacy compared to other treatment options like antibiotics.

On the basis of route of administration, the injectable segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to higher bioavailability and targeted delivery of drugs.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies are anticipated to dominate the market owing to higher patient footfall and availability of biologic products.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global market over the forecast period, owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure and higher adoption of biologic therapies.

Key players operating in the hidradenitis suppurativa market include AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, UCB Pharma, and Eli Lilly and Company.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024, UCB Biopharma’s BIMZELX was approved in Europe for moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, with an FDA review underway. If approved, Bimekizumab could become a valuable addition to HS treatment options, potentially impacting the current therapeutic landscape and offering patients a new mechanism of action.

In April 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim’s Bimzelx was approved in Europe for moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa. The approval of Bimzelx in Europe introduces a biosimilar option to Humira, potentially increasing competition and providing more treatment options for patients with hidradenitis suppurativa.

Market Segmentation

By Treatment

Biologics



Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitors





Interleukin Inhibitors



Antibiotics



Oral Antibiotics





Topical Antibiotics





Hormonal Therapy



Others



Immunosuppressive Agents





Retinoids

By Route of Administration

Injectable



Oral



Topical

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies



Retail Pharmacies



Online Pharmacies

By Region:

North America



U.S.





Canada



Latin America



Brazil





Argentina





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





France





Italy





Russia





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia





South Korea





ASEAN





Rest of Asia Pacific



Middle East



GCC Countries





Israel





Rest of Middle East



Africa



South Africa





North Africa





Central Africa

