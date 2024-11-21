SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Size to worth $1570.4 Million by 2031, Coherent MI

November 21, 2024 | 
1 min read

According to Coherent MI, the global hidradenitis suppurativa market size is estimated to be valued at USD 800.5 million in 2024 and is expected to surpass USD 1570.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2031.

Market Dynamics

Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic inflammatory skin disease that leads to formation of painful, inflamed lesions or boils in the armpit, groin, and genital and anal regions. Increasing disease awareness initiatives by various non-profit organizations and rising healthcare expenditure are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global Hidradenitis suppurativa market during the forecast period. For instance, the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation (HSF), a U.S.-based non-profit organization, focuses on raising awareness about the disease through various public health campaigns. Moreover, increasing prevalence of the disease is also expected to spur the market growth.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmi.com/industry-reports/hidradenitis-suppurativa-market/request-sample

Market Trends

Biologics and Novel Therapies: Burgeoning pipeline of novel biologics and other targeted therapies for Hidradenitis suppurativa is expected to bring tremendous opportunities in the market. Some of the promising drug candidates in Phase II/III trials include antibodies such as guselkumab (an IL-23 inhibitor by Janssen) and ustekinumab (an IL-12/23 inhibitor by Janssen). Other therapeutic targets of ongoing clinical trials include IL-1 inhibitors and small molecule kinase inhibitors.

Combination Therapies: Combination of drugs targeting different disease mechanisms is emerging as an effective treatment paradigm for Hidradenitis suppurativa patients who are refractory to conventional therapies or biologics. Ongoing trials are evaluating combinations of biologics, small molecules and antibiotics to provide synergistic treatment response. This trend is anticipated to continue over the forecast period.

Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2024

$800.5 million

Estimated Value by 2031

$1570.4 million

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 10.1%

Historical Data

2019–2023

Forecast Period

2024–2031

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Treatment, By Route of Administration, By Distribution Channel

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

 Growth Drivers

Development of Targeted Biologics Improves Patient Outcomes

• Rising Global Incidence Boosts Demand for Effective Treatments

Restraints & Challenges

Expensive Therapies Limit Accessibility for Some Patients

Market Opportunities

Biologics hold a dominant position in the treatment segment owing to their higher efficacy in reducing lesions and abscesses compared to other treatments like antibiotics. Biologic therapies directly target pro-inflammatory cytokines to reduce inflammation and suppuration in hidradenitis suppurativa patients.

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research Report @ https://www.coherentmi.com/industry-reports/hidradenitis-suppurativa-market/buynow

The injectable route of administration segment holds the largest market share due to higher bioavailability and targeted delivery of drugs to the lymph nodes and skin. Injectables ensure consistent drug levels and improved patient compliance compared to oral medications in hidradenitis suppurativa treatment.

Key Market Takeaways

The global hidradenitis suppurativa market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031, owing to rising awareness and diagnosis rates of this chronic inflammatory skin condition.

On the basis of treatment, the biologics segment is expected to hold a dominant position, due to their higher efficacy compared to other treatment options like antibiotics.

On the basis of route of administration, the injectable segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, due to higher bioavailability and targeted delivery of drugs.

By distribution channel, hospital pharmacies are anticipated to dominate the market owing to higher patient footfall and availability of biologic products.

Regionally, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global market over the forecast period, owing to well-established healthcare infrastructure and higher adoption of biologic therapies.

Key players operating in the hidradenitis suppurativa market include AbbVie Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis International AG, UCB Pharma, and Eli Lilly and Company.

Recent Developments:

In April 2024, UCB Biopharma’s BIMZELX was approved in Europe for moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, with an FDA review underway. If approved, Bimekizumab could become a valuable addition to HS treatment options, potentially impacting the current therapeutic landscape and offering patients a new mechanism of action.

In April 2023, Boehringer Ingelheim’s Bimzelx was approved in Europe for moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa. The approval of Bimzelx in Europe introduces a biosimilar option to Humira, potentially increasing competition and providing more treatment options for patients with hidradenitis suppurativa.

Ask For Customization @ https://www.coherentmi.com/industry-reports/hidradenitis-suppurativa-market/request-sample

Market Segmentation

By Treatment

    • Biologics
      • Tumor Necrosis Factor (TNF) Inhibitors
      • Interleukin Inhibitors
    • Antibiotics
      • Oral Antibiotics
      • Topical Antibiotics
      • Hormonal Therapy
    • Others
      • Immunosuppressive Agents
      • Retinoids

By Route of Administration

    • Injectable
    • Oral
    • Topical

By Distribution Channel

    • Hospital Pharmacies
    • Retail Pharmacies
    • Online Pharmacies

By Region:

    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • Spain
      • France
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • GCC Countries
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • South Africa
      • North Africa
      • Central Africa

 

Find Most Trending Related Reports:
The homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia market is estimated to be valued at USD 541.1 Mn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 868.9 Mn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2% from 2024 to 2031.
The house dust mite allergy market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.6 Bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.3 Bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.6% from 2024 to 2031.

The Global Ischemic Stroke Pipeline Market is estimated to be valued at USD 1.41 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2.21 Billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.23% from 2024 to 2031.

The Global Diabetic Macular Edema Market is estimated to be valued at USD 4.2 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 6.1 Billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23% from 2024 to 2031.

The HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.70 bn in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 12.03 bn by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.23% from 2024 to 2031.

About Us:

At CoherentMI, we are a leading global market intelligence company dedicated to providing comprehensive insights, analysis, and strategic solutions to empower businesses and organizations worldwide. Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah
CoherentMI,
U.S.: +1-650-918-5898
U.K: +44-020-8133-4027
Australia: +61-2-4786-0457
INDIA: +91-848-285-0837
Email: sales@coherentmi.com
Website: https://www.coherentmi.com

Healthcare
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Donald Trump behind a podium
Policy
Trump Victory a ‘Modest Positive’ for Biopharma Industry: Analysts
November 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
3D illustration of tow GLP-1 therapy autoinjectors
Diabetes
GLP-1 Prescriptions for Type 1 Diabetes Spike Despite Lack of FDA Approval: Study
October 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
CDC approved vaccines for adults to boost the immu
Vaccines
CDC Panel Recommends Merck and Pfizer Pneumococcal Vaccines for Adults Aged 50–64
October 24, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Gentilly, France, March 21, 2021: Exterior view of the Sanofi headquarters building. Sanofi is a French multinational company specializing in the health sector
Deals
Sanofi Seals Deal With Private Equity Firm for 50% Stake in Consumer Healthcare Unit
October 21, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong