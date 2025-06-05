Hengrui Pharma Showcases Global Impact at the 2025 ASCO: 72 Study Results Highlight Chinese Cancer Innovation

SHANGHAI, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2025 ASCO Annual Meeting successfully concluded in Chicago on June 3 (local time). Hengrui Pharma delivered a strong international presence, featuring 15 innovative drugs and 72 research outcomes. These included 4 oral presentations, 5 rapid oral presentations, 27 poster presentations, and 36 online publications. Multiple groundbreaking research advances has elicited widespread discussion among global experts.

In the field of breast cancer, results from 19 studies evaluating the company's innovative drugs—pyrotinib, dalpiciclib, camrelizumab, apatinib, adebrelimab, Trastuzumab rezetecan (SHR-A1811), and SHR-2017, either in combination with each other or with chemotherapies, were presented at ASCO 2025. Notably, 7 studies involving pyrotinib and 6 studies involving dalpiciclib were selected, with both agents consistently demonstrating promising efficacy, reinforcing their established roles in breast cancer treatment. Furthermore, studies evaluating SHR-A1811 and adebrelimab were selected for rapid oral presentations, attracting considerable attention from the industry.

In the field of gastrointestinal cancers, drugs such as camrelizumab, apatinib, adebrelimab, and SHR-8068 were featured in a total of 30 accepted studies. Notably, camrelizumab was included in 21 of these studies, demonstrating its broad therapeutic profile and potential while reinforcing its position as a key focus at ASCO. This further solidifies the achievements of China-developed PD-1 inhibitors on the global stage. Additionally, adebrelimab, which has achieved significant breakthroughs in lung cancer in recent years, is actively expanding into new indications. At this year's ASCO, five related studies exploring adebrelimab's efficacy in indications such as hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) , and pancreatic cancer were presented. The ongoing emergence of cutting-edge research on both established and emerging agents holds promise for improving clinical outcomes for patients with gastrointestinal tumors.

Across a wide range of disease areas—including lung cancer, gynecologic cancers, lymphoma, bladder cancer, head and neck cancer, melanoma, sarcoma, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, chordoma, salivary gland cancer, thymic cancer, desmoid tumors, and salivary duct carcinoma—Hengrui Pharma's innovative oncology portfolio (camrelizumab, apatinib, adebrelimab, pyrotinib, dalpiciclib, fluzoparib, famitinib, SHR-A1811, SHR-1501, SHR-1701, SHR-1826, SHR-A1912, and SHR-A2102) was featured in 22 research presentations at ASCO 2025. These comprised 4 oral presentations, 2 rapid oral presentations, 12 poster presentations, and 4 online publications, collectively demonstrating the company's robust R&D capabilities. Additionally, one online publication highlighted ondansetron oral soluble film, underscoring its favorable efficacy in preventing and treating chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV).

For 15 consecutive years, Hengrui Pharma has consistently presented its cutting-edge research at the ASCO Annual Meeting, highlighting the company's global leadership in oncology drug research and development while showcasing China's robust pharmaceutical innovation capabilities to the international academic community. The inclusion of 70 Hengrui-sponsored studies at this year's meeting reflects the strong foundation laid by the company's portfolio of 23 marketed innovative drugs and a robust pipeline of over 90 candidates currently in development. Looking ahead, Hengrui will remain committed to its patient-centric approach, striving to develop advanced therapeutics that support the "Healthy China" initiative and enhance clinical outcomes for patients globally.

