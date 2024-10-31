Hemostemix Announces the First Tranche Closing of $1.8M of Its Recently Announced Private Placement

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 31, 2024) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTC: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) (“Hemostemix” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has closed its first tranche of the private placement of units (“Units”), as announced on October 11, 2024, for gross proceeds of $1,842,723 (the “Offering”). The Offering consisted of the issuance of an aggregate of 36,854,475 Units at a price of $0.05 per Unit. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) and one common share purchase warrant (“Warrant”), with each full Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.12 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to the accelerated expiry provision described below.

If, during any 10 consecutive trading days occurring after four months and one day has elapsed following the closing date of the Offering, the weighted average closing sales price of the Common Shares (or the closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) as quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange (“Exchange”) is greater than or equal to $0.15 per Common Share, the Company may provide notice in writing to the holders of the Warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the 30th day after the date on which the Company issues such press release.

In connection with the Offering, the Company paid eligible finders aggregate cash finder fees of approximately $88,660 and issued 1,718,800 finder’s options to purchase Common Shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.05 per Common Share within 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

Proceeds from the Offering are to be used to advance the Company’s stem cell therapeutics platform, initiate sales and process initial batches of ACP (angiogenic cell precursors), pay finder fees, current filing and regulatory fees in connection with the Offering, and for general working capital purposes.

The Offering is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including acceptance from the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

For further details regarding the Company’s Offering, please refer to the Company’s News Release dated October 11, 2024. The Offering included subscribers under the investment dealer exemption. In accordance with the requirements of the investment dealer exemption, the Company confirms that there is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Certain directors of the Company participated in the Offering, which constitutes a “related party transaction” within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions (“MI 61-101”) and the policies of the TSXV. The Company is relying upon the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements pursuant to sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a), respectively, of MI 61-101 on the basis that the Company is not listed on a specified stock exchange and, at the time the Offering was agreed to, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction insofar as it involves an interested party (within the meaning of MI 61-101) in the Offering, exceeds 25% of the Company’s market capitalization calculated in accordance with MI 61-101.

Grant of Stock Options

The Company is pleased to announce that in accordance with its stock option plan, it has granted on October 31, 2024, subject to regulatory approval, a total of 3,710,000 stock options to purchase common shares of ‎Hemostemix (the “Options”) to directors, officers, employees and consultants of Hemostemix. Of the Options granted, 86.8%, or 3,220,000 vest immediately and 13.2%, or 490,000 vest 50% immediately and 50% vest in one year. All options were granted with an exercise price of $0.10 per common share and have an expiry date of October 31, 2029. After ‎this Option issuance, Hemostemix will have 12,386,694 Options issued and outstanding. Of the Options granted, 58.2%, or 2,160,000 Options were issued to directors and officers of Hemostemix. Hemostemix relied on section 5.5(b) of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority ‎Security Holders in ‎Special Transactions ‎‎(“MI 61-‎‎101”)‎ as the exemption from the formal ‎‎valuation ‎requirements of MI 61-101 and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 in respect of the ‎Options grant to the directors and ‎officers of Hemostemix as no securities of ‎Hemostemix are listed on a ‎specified market as defined in MI 61-101. Hemostemix relied on section ‎‎5.7(a) of MI 61-101 as the exemption from ‎the minority approval ‎requirements of MI 61-101 and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9 ‎in ‎respect ‎of the Options grant to the directors and officers of Hemostemix as neither the fair ‎‎market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value ‎of the consideration for, the Options granted to the directors and officers of the Company exceeded 25% of Hemostemix’s ‎‎market capitalization.‎‎ The Compensation Committee and Board of Directors of the Company have approved the Options grant and no materially contrary view or ‎abstention ‎was expressed or made by any director in relation to the Options grant.‎ The material change report to be filed in relation to the Options grant will not be not filed at ‎least 21 days prior to the completion of the Options grant as ‎contemplated by MI ‎‎61-101. The Company believes that this shorter period is reasonable and ‎necessary in the ‎circumstances as the completion of the Options grant occurred shortly before the ‎issuance of this news release and the filing of such material change report.‎

Issuance of Shares for Payment of CD2 Interest

The Company, subject to regulatory approval, will issue 4,085,461 shares, at $0.10 per share, to satisfy the interest owing from January 1, 2023 to September 30, 2024 of $408,546.89 on the outstanding $2,750,000 Convertible Debenture (“CD2").

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, and is scaling a patient’s blood-based stem cell therapeutics platform that includes angiogenic cell precursors, neuronal cell precursor and cardiomyocyte cell precursors. For more information, please visit Hemostemix.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined under the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information in relation to the financing of the Company and its lead product ACP-01, the commercialization of ACP-01 via the sale of compassionate treatments under physician order. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects Hemostemix’s current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hemostemix and on assumptions Hemostemix believes are reasonable. These assumptions include, but are not limited to: the underlying value of Hemostemix and its Common Shares; the successful resolution of the litigation that Hemostemix is pursuing or defending (the “Litigation”); the results of ACP-01 research, trials, studies and analyses, including the analysis being equivalent to or better than previous research, trials or studies; the receipt of all required regulatory approvals for research, trials or studies; the level of activity, market acceptance and market trends in the healthcare sector; the economy generally; consumer interest in Hemostemix’s services and products; competition and Hemostemix’s competitive advantages; and Hemostemix obtaining satisfactory financing to fund Hemostemix’s operations including any research, trials or studies, and any Litigation. Forward-looking information is Subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Hemostemix to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors may include, but are not limited to: the ability of Hemostemix to complete clinical trials, complete a satisfactory analyses and file the results of such analyses to gain regulatory approval of a phase II or phase III clinical trial of ACP-01; potential litigation Hemostemix may face; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; general capital market conditions and market prices for securities; delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals; the actual results of future operations including the actual results of future research, trials or studies; competition; changes in legislation affecting Hemostemix; the timing and availability of external financing on acceptable terms; long-term capital requirements and future developments in Hemostemix’s markets and the markets in which it expects to compete; lack of qualified, skilled labour or loss of key individuals; and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic including various recommendations, orders and measures of governmental authorities to try to limit the pandemic, including travel restrictions, border closures, non-essential business closures service disruptions, quarantines, self-isolations, shelters-in-place and social distancing, disruptions to markets, disruptions to economic activity and financings, disruptions to supply chains and sales channels, and a deterioration of general economic conditions including a possible national or global recession or depression; the potential impact that the COVID-19 pandemic may have on Hemostemix which may include a decreased demand for the services that Hemostemix offers; and a deterioration of financial markets that could limit Hemostemix’s ability to obtain external financing. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in Hemostemix’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Although Hemostemix has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Hemostemix as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, it is Subject to change after such date. However, Hemostemix expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

