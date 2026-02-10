HemoSonics’ Quantra Hemostasis System for Obstetric Procedures Named a 2026 Edison Awards Finalist

The first and only cartridge-based FDA-cleared viscoelastic testing platform for obstetrics, the Quantra System provides comprehensive blood analysis, delivering rapid, real-time coagulation insights at the point of need, empowering clinicians with actionable data to make better decisions and protect mothers at risk for experiencing postpartum hemorrhage

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Childbirth--HemoSonics LLC, a medical device company focused on acute bleeding management, today announced that its Quantra® Hemostasis System for Obstetric Procedures is one of the top three finalists in the Women’s Health and Reproductive Innovations category of the world-renowned 2026 Edison Awards. The Company’s point-of-care solution received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for expanded use of its Quantra Hemostasis System with QStat® Cartridge in peripartum obstetric procedures in September 2025. The Quantra System is the first and only FDA-cleared viscoelastic testing (VET) platform for obstetric bleeding. By providing clinicians with actionable data, the Quantra Hemostasis System delivers fast, real-time coagulation insights at the point of need, helping protect women at risk of peripartum hemorrhage.

According to the World Health Organization, severe bleeding after childbirth is the leading cause of maternal mortality globally, leading to approximately 70,000 deaths among the 14 million women worldwide who experience postpartum hemorrhage (PPH) annually. The problem does not only affect developing nations: The United States reports 21.1 deaths per 100,000 live births, almost twice the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development average, with more than 10% of maternal deaths due to bleeding.

Named after American inventor Thomas Edison, the Edison Awards annually recognize the world’s most innovative products and business leaders. The prestigious accolade honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Edison Award finalists are selected from thousands of global submissions and evaluated by an independent panel of senior scientists, engineers, designers, and industry leaders who assess each innovation on their concept, value and impact. The result is a unique group that represents not just the year's best new products but also the innovations that will define the next generation. HemoSonics previously won Silver in the 2024 Edison Awards in the health, medical and biotechnology category.

“The Edison Awards have showcased global breakthrough innovations since 1987, and we’re honored that the Quantra Hemostasis System for Obstetrics use is among the 2026 finalists in the Women’s Health and Reproductive Innovations category,” said Francesco Viola, Chief Scientific Officer, HemoSonics. “HemoSonics is committed to fighting the maternal mortality crisis caused by severe bleeding during childbirth and advancing technology that helps women have safe and healthy deliveries. The recent expansion of the Quantra Hemostasis System to the obstetric population empowers clinicians with crucial, real-time, actionable data to help care teams quickly assess and manage severe bleeding in women at risk for peripartum hemorrhage.”

The Quantra Hemostasis System includes the Quantra Hemostasis Analyzer with QPlus® and QStat Cartridges and uses innovative SEER Sonorheometry (Sonic Estimation of Elasticity via Resonance), a proprietary ultrasound technology that measures the coagulation properties of a whole blood sample. Typically delivered in less than 15 minutes, the Quantra System’s diagnostic insights empower healthcare clinicians to make timely, individualized and evidence-based decisions regarding the management of bleeding patients, optimize blood product use, and improve patient outcomes. The Quantra System requires minimal resources to maintain, is easy to operate and interpret, and provides fast, comprehensive whole-blood coagulation analysis at the point of need.

Often called “the Oscars of Innovation,” the Edison Awards have become one of the clearest signals of what innovation looks like when it moves past hype and into the real world. All Edison Award finalists are selected from thousands of global submissions and are evaluated and reviewed by the Edison Awards Steering Committee, an independent panel of senior scientists, engineers, designers, and industry leaders. Gold, silver and bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala on April 16, 2026, in Fort Myers, FL.

About HemoSonics

HemoSonics, LLC is a medical device technology company focused on acute bleeding management, improving patient care and reducing overall medical costs. The Quantra Hemostasis System, HemoSonics' flagship product, is designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs by providing optimized coagulation information. The Quantra System's easy, fast interpretation enables simple, more efficient point-of-care and laboratory bleeding management.

Based in Durham, NC, HemoSonics is part of the Stago Group, a leading in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to advancing research in thrombosis and hemostasis. Follow HemoSonics on LinkedIn or visit HemoSonics.com to learn more.

About the Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards recognize, honor, and foster innovation and innovators. Named after Thomas Alva Edison (1847-1931), the annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Past award recipients include Jony Ive, Martha Stewart, Carmichael Roberts and companies leading in innovation, including Nest, now part of Google, AMD, Intel, Naqi, 3M and Cargill. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.

Media Contacts:

Mindy M. Hull

Mercury Global Partners for HemoSonics

+1 415 889 9977 (San Francisco)

hemosonics@wearemgp.com



Michael Held-Hernandez

Mercury Global Partners for HemoSonics

+1 480 306 1154 (Los Angeles)

hemosonics@wearemgp.com