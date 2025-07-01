Hemispherian Receives U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for GLIX1 for the Treatment of Malignant Glioma

OSLO, Norway, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemispherian AS, a pioneering biotech company developing next-generation therapeutics for aggressive cancers, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for GLIX1 for the treatment of malignant glioma, a category of devastating brain cancers that includes glioblastoma.

Significant clinical benefit beyond current therapies.

The designation marks a major regulatory milestone for Hemispherian, recognizing both the urgent unmet medical need in glioma and the potential of GLIX1 to offer significant clinical benefit beyond current therapies.

"This designation from the FDA further validates our scientific approach and mission to address high unmet needs in oncology," said Zeno Albisser, CEO of Hemispherian. "GLIX1 is a first-in-class small molecule with a unique mechanism of action, and we are encouraged by the recognition from both U.S. and EU regulators of its potential to offer meaningful benefit to patients with malignant glioma."

About the Designation

The FDA's Office of Orphan Products Development granted ODD under section 526 of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (21 U.S.C. 360bb). The designation is based on GLIX1's potential to treat a rare and life-threatening disease affecting fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. GLIX1 demonstrated substantial preclinical efficacy, including tumor regression and survival benefit in validated models of glioma.

Benefits of Orphan Drug Designation

The Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA provides several benefits intended to support and accelerate the development of promising therapies for rare diseases, including:

7 years of market exclusivity in the U.S. upon FDA approval

Tax credits for qualified clinical trial expenses

Exemption from FDA application fees

Eligibility for accelerated regulatory pathways

About GLIX1 and Hemispherian

GLIX1 is a first-in-class small-molecule therapeutic targeting DNA repair vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Hemispherian's proprietary GLIX platform enables the selective elimination of cancer cells with minimal impact on healthy tissue. In preclinical studies, GLIX1 has shown the ability to eradicate tumors in validated animal models with limited side effects, making it a highly promising candidate for the treatment of glioma and other aggressive cancers.

Hemispherian is an Oslo-based pharmaceutical company focused on developing breakthrough cancer therapies. The company is supported by a growing global network of academic and clinical partners.

Contact: Zeno Albisser, CEO – zeno@hemispherian.com - +47 40603455

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2721951/Hemispherian_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemispherian-receives-us-fda-orphan-drug-designation-for-glix1-for-the-treatment-of-malignant-glioma-302494723.html

SOURCE Hemispherian AS