Hemex expands Global Clinical Network Alliance to strengthen end-to-end CRO Capabilities

LIESTAL, Switzerland, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hemex AG, a European Contract Research Organization (CRO), today announced the expansion of its global footprint through a Clinical Network Alliance with trusted international partners. The alliance combines specialized expertise in oncology, regulatory operations, digital health, and site management under one collaborative framework – delivering comprehensive, end-to-end CRO solutions for pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech companies worldwide.

Franziska Stemmler, CEO of Hemex, said: “With this alliance, Hemex unites its agility with the vision and strength of leading global partners. Together, we are shaping the future of clinical development – delivering solutions that are not only faster and smarter, but transformative for patients worldwide.”

With a strong foothold across the United States, Europe, and India, Hemex and its partners now provide clients with seamless access to global trial networks, regional expertise, and diverse patient populations. This strategic reach allows for faster recruitment, stronger regulatory alignment, and efficient cross-border execution.

Ajay Nyamati, Co-founder & CEO Kitsa USA, added: “Our alliance with Hemex and its partners marks a pivotal step in advancing the Kitsa ecosystem. By combining our advanced AI-driven platform with the deep expertise of leading CROs, we have created our ‘Service-as-Software’ offerings, that are redefining how clinical trials are designed and executed.”

“Through this partnership with Hemex, Shankus Hospitals can extend its oncology expertise beyond our local patient population, supporting global trials and contributing to faster, more impactful cancer research,” commented Dilip Chaudhary, Director of Shankus Hospitals, India.

Collectively, the alliance comprises more than 130 seasoned experts and a proven Quality Assurance (QA) team with successful regulatory inspections from the FDA, EMA, MHRA, ANVISA, WHO, Health Canada, TGA, and other major authorities.

Andreas Schulz, Founder and Managing Director of the Alliance stated: “The alliance is more than a collaboration – it positions us to meet the demands of global sponsors while contributing to the bigger picture of advancing healthcare worldwide. By joining forces, we can efficiently deliver the scale, compliance, and agility needed to meet the growing complexity of clinical development.”



For more information, please contact:

Franziska Stemmler

CEO Hemex

ir@hemex.ch

About HEMEX

Hemex is a European Contract Research Organization (CRO) supporting pharmaceutical, biotech, and medtech SMEs with comprehensive clinical development solutions. Headquartered in the Basel region, with offices in Germany, Benelux, and across three continents, Hemex specializes in multinational clinical trials. Services include clinical operations, regulatory support, quality assurance, BA/BE, PK, and Phase I studies, rapid patient recruitment, and imaging core lab services. Hemex also provides strategic guidance in grant writing and fundraising.

Alliance partners include:

Kitsa (United States): Joining as an anchor collaborator, Kitsa combines Hemex’s CRO expertise with its advanced AI capabilities to create an AI-first CRO model, enabling smarter, faster, and more adaptive trial execution. More information: https://www.kitsa.com/

Shankus Hospitals (India): A leading oncology network with 13 hospitals and a strong record in patient recruitment. Each year, the network’s Outpatient Department manages over 33,000 patients, the Inpatient Department serves 12,000, and more than 1,200 oncology procedures are performed.

More information: https://www.shankushospitals.com/

COD Research (India): A full-service CRO specializing in site management and regulatory compliance. COD offers global pharmacovigilance services and flexible engagement models tailored to sponsor needs. More information: COD Research – Designing Therapies For Future

Shankus Enem (India): A CRO with experience in over 150 Bioavailability/Bioequivalence (BA/BE) studies across therapeutic areas such as anti-diabetics, antidepressants, antibiotics, NSAIDs, and oncology. With capabilities in multiple formulations and eCTD reporting, Shankus Enem ensures efficiency and compliance. More information: Enem Nostrum – Novel Drug Delivery System