Hemab Therapeutics Expands Management Team with Appointment of Kate Madigan, MD, as Chief Medical Officer and Announce Presentation at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

COPENHAGEN, Denmark and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hemab Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel prophylactic therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombotic disorders, today announced the appointment of Kate Madigan, MD, as the company’s Chief Medical Officer.

The company also announced that CEO Benny Sorensen, MD, PhD, will present an update on Hemab’s progress and outlook for 2025 at the 43rd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 10:30 AM PST.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Dr. Madigan as CMO, bringing her unparalleled medical expertise and leadership to propel our clinical strategy forward as we urgently work to develop better treatment options for people living with neglected blood clotting disorders,” said Sorensen. “Dr. Madigan’s track record of successfully leading clinical development from early stage to successful regulatory filing and approval, and advancing transformative therapies comes at a pivotal time for Hemab as we continue to advance our pipeline to bridge the treatment gap in blood-clotting disorders. Dr. Madigan complements Hemab’s core values of caring deeply for people, working with high integrity, and always bringing passion, urgency, and perseverance.”

Prior to joining Hemab, Madigan served as the Chief Medical Officer at Syndax Pharmaceuticals, where she led the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Revuforj, the first and only therapy for relapsed or refractory acute leukemia with a KMT2A translocation, as well as the FDA approval of Niktimvo for the treatment of chronic Graft-Versus-Host Disease (GVHD). Her extensive leadership experience includes roles such as Senior Medical Director at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Medical Director within Biogen’s Rare Disease Innovation Unit. Madigan also held academic appointments at the University of California San Diego and Rady Children’s Hospital-San Diego. She earned her M.D. from the Keck School of Medicine at the University of Southern California.

“I’m excited to join Hemab at this exciting juncture in its journey to transform the treatment of blood-clotting disorders,” said Madigan. “With key milestones ahead in our pipeline, I look forward to leading efforts that advance our mission to pioneer targeted preventative treatments and functional cures for those underserved with bleeding and thrombotic disorders.”

About Hemab Therapeutics

Cambridge, MA

Copenhagen, Denmark

Hemab is a clinical-stage biotech company developing novel prophylactic therapeutics for serious, underserved bleeding and thrombotic disorders. Based inand, Hemab is progressing a pipeline of monoclonal and bispecific antibody-based therapeutics to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with high unmet need. The company’s strategic guidance, Hemab 1-2-5™, targets building a pipeline of multiple development programs to deliver long-awaited innovation for patients with high unmet need blood-clotting disorders like Glanzmann Thrombasthenia, Factor VII Deficiency, Von Willebrand Disease, and others. Learn more at. Follow us on, and

Media Contact:

Peg Rusconi

peg.rusconi@deerfieldgroup.com

617-910-6217

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hemab-therapeutics-expands-management-team-with-appointment-of-kate-madigan-md-as-chief-medical-officer-and-announce-presentation-at-the-43rd-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-302347972.html

SOURCE Hemab Therapeutics