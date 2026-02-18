Helsinn announces European Commission approval of AKYNZEO® Oral Suspension

Lugano, Switzerland – February 18th, 2026 – Helsinn Healthcare SA (“Helsinn”), a global pharmaceutical group focused on supporting patients with cancer and chronic diseases, today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorization for the new oral suspension formulation of AKYNZEO® (netupitant/palonosetron) on 12th of February 2026.

This approval marks a significant milestone in the expansion of the AKYNZEO® portfolio, offering a new therapeutic option alongside the currently approved formulations. The oral suspension is designed to provide additional flexibility and benefits to cancer patients, particularly those who may have difficulty swallowing.

Following today’s EC decision, the commercial launch of the AKYNZEO® oral suspension in Europe is anticipated in the coming months.

Roberta Cannella, Chief Operating Officer of Helsinn, commented: “We are proud that the European Commission has approved the new oral suspension formulation of AKYNZEO®. The authorization of this innovative formulation reflects our longstanding commitment to advancing supportive cancer care. With this new addition to the AKYNZEO® portfolio, we take another meaningful step toward improving the daily lives of patients undergoing cancer treatment.”

About AKYNZEO®

AKYNZEO® is a 5-HT3 and NK1 receptor antagonist fixed combination approved in adults for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly and moderately emetogenic chemotherapy.

For additional information please see the EU Summary of Product Characteristics.

About Helsinn

Helsinn is a global pharmaceutical company that builds, manufactures, launches, and commercializes products to improve the quality of life for patients with cancer and chronic diseases, with a focus on supportive care, oncology and dermato-oncology. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, Helsinn has direct commercial operations in the U.S., manufacturing operations in Ireland, offices in China, and a network of trusted partners enabling a commercial presence in 90 countries.

Established in 1976, Helsinn is a third-generation family-owned company with broad pharmaceutical and technical expertise. For half a century, Helsinn has been operating with integrity, passion, and quality. The company continuously fosters innovation for its patients and embraces sustainable growth as a core element of its strategic vision.

To learn more about Helsinn, please visit www.helsinn.com or follow us on LinkedIn and x.

For more information:

Helsinn Media Contact

Sabrina Perucchi

Group Communication Manager

Tel: +41 (0) 91 985 21 21

Email: communications@helsinn.com