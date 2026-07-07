Helix Announces Multi-Year Agreement with AstraZeneca to Support Genomic Research for Drug Discovery and Development

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Helix, the leading enterprise genomics company, today announced a multi-year relationship with AstraZeneca, a global biopharmaceutical company. Under this agreement AstraZeneca will gain access to Helix's continuously growing, deeply phenotyped GenoSphere™ cohorts that cover a wide range of disease areas.

GenoSphere cohorts consist of comprehensive Exome+® genomic and rich longitudinal clinical data, designed to accelerate Life Sciences research across the development cycle. These de-identified datasets are powered by the Helix Research Network®, the largest and fastest growing precision health network in North America.

Key advantages of Helix's datasets and network:

Genomic data from Exome+ sequencing provides deep insights into thousands of genes and variants across a range of disease areas including cardiometabolic, respiratory, autoimmune and more.

Curated, longitudinal clinical data with an average electronic health record (EHR) history of 13 years that includes diagnoses, lab results, and more with regular data refreshes to follow the patient journey.

Fully consented cohort to launch targeted follow-on studies with speed and precision.

"Our collaboration with AstraZeneca highlights how integrated large-scale clinico-genomic data is becoming a foundational resource in advancing biomedical research and therapeutic development," said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Helix. "By combining comprehensive genomic data with rich longitudinal clinical information, we can help accelerate research, generate deeper insights into disease, and advance the development of more targeted medicines."

To learn more and connect with us about this partnership, GenoSphere cohorts, and opportunities to collaborate, please visit us here.

About Helix:



Helix is a leading enterprise genomics platform. The company transforms health systems and enables life science organizations to leverage the power of genomics across their enterprise, creating strategic value and fueling future growth. The Helix Research Network – North America's largest precision health network – accelerates genomic discoveries and translates them into real-world clinical impact. Learn more at www.helix.com.

Media Contacts:



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SOURCE Helix