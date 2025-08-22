Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming September 2025 Investor Conferences

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. ("Health Catalyst", Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that members of senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, including a fireside chat with Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer and Matt Hopper, SVP of Finance and Head of Investor Relations, on Wednesday, September 3, 2025 at 9:10am ET.

The Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference, being held in Boston, including a fireside chat with Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer and Matt Hopper, SVP of Finance and Head of Investor Relations, on Thursday, September 4, 2025 at 1:30pm ET. The webcast link will be available online at https://ir.healthcatalyst.com

The Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference, being held in New York, including a fireside chat with Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, and Matt Hopper, SVP of Finance and Head of Investor Relations, on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 at 11:30am ET.



About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst's offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem Health Catalyst Ignite™, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.

