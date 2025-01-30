SUBSCRIBE
Health Catalyst to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

January 30, 2025 | 
1 min read

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Catalyst, Inc. (“Health Catalyst”, Nasdaq: HCAT), a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations, today announced that Dan Burton, Chief Executive Officer, Jason Alger, Chief Financial Officer, and Dan LeSueur, Chief Operating Officer, will participate in the BTIG at Snowbird: MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference, in Snowbird, UT, on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst (Nasdaq: HCAT) is a leading provider of data and analytics technology and services that ignite smarter healthcare, lighting the path to measurable clinical, financial, and operational improvement. More than 1,000 organizations worldwide rely on Health Catalyst’s offerings, including our cloud-based technology ecosystem Health Catalyst Ignite™, AI-enabled data and analytics solutions, and expert services to drive meaningful outcomes across hundreds of millions of patient records. Powered by high-value data, standardized measures and registries, and deep healthcare domain expertise, Ignite helps organizations transform complex information into actionable insights. Backed by a multi-decade mission and a proven track record of delivering billions of dollars in measurable results, Health Catalyst continues to serve as the catalyst for massive, measurable, data-informed healthcare improvement and innovation.

Health Catalyst Investor Relations Contact:

Jack Knight
Vice President, Investor Relations
+1 (855) 309-6800
ir@healthcatalyst.com

Health Catalyst Media Contact:

Amanda Flanders
Senior Vice President, Marketing and Communications
media@healthcatalyst.com

