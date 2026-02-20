Havah Therapeutics to Present at the RiseUp For Breast Cancer and Women’s Health Conference

Presentation to showcase a first-of-its-kind, mechanism-driven approach to breast cancer treatment through targeted androgen receptor (AR) agonism with HAV-088 — built on a fully integrated chain of evidence that connects drug exposure to cellular biology, local hormone metabolism within breast tissue, and measurable changes on advanced MRI biomarkers

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Havah Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering androgen receptor (AR) agonist therapies for hormone receptor positive breast cancer, today announced that Professor Stephen Birrell MD, PhD, will deliver a presentation titled “HAV-088: Bending Evolution to the Will of Medicine” at the upcoming RiseUp for Breast Cancer and Women’s Health Conference in San Francisco.

Key highlights of the presentation include:

A translational framework for “endocrine steering” of hormonally active breast tissue using HAV-088, an androgen receptor (AR) agonist

An overview of Havah’s prospectively registered pilot, randomized controlled trial comparing HAV-088 with tamoxifen in high-risk premenopausal women with dense breasts and marked MRI background parenchymal enhancement (BPE)

An integrated evidence chain linking drug exposure, spatial tissue biology, intracrine hormone metabolism, and imaging biomarkers

Details for the presentation are as follows:

RiseUp For Breast Cancer and Women’s Health Conference

February 19-21, 2026

Hotel Nikko, San Francisco, CA

Presentation Title: HAV-088: Bending Evolution to the Will of Medicine

Presenter: Professor Stephen Birrell, MD, PhD

Date/Time: Friday, February 20, 12:10 Pacific Time

About Havah Therapeutics

Havah Therapeutics is developing a novel therapeutic implant to treat hormonally sensitive cancers and breast conditions by leveraging the body’s natural hormone pathways. Its lead candidate, HAV-088, is a first-in-class androgen receptor agonist that combines testosterone and low-dose anastrozole in a subcutaneous implant delivering three months of continuous therapy. This approach aims to improve compliance, safety, and efficacy with fewer side effects. Havah is currently enrolling in RECAST DCIS, a Phase 2 study evaluating non-surgical treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) to prevent progression to breast cancer. Learn more at www.havahtx.com.

