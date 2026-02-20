Havah Therapeutics to Present at the RiseUp For Breast Cancer and Women’s Health Conference

Presentation to showcase a first-of-its-kind, mechanism-driven approach to breast cancer treatment through targeted androgen receptor (AR) agonism with HAV-088 — built on a fully integrated chain of evidence that connects drug exposure to cellular biology, local hormone metabolism within breast tissue, and measurable changes on advanced MRI biomarkers
BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Havah Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering androgen receptor (AR) agonist therapies for hormone receptor positive breast cancer, today announced that Professor Stephen Birrell MD, PhD, will deliver a presentation titled “HAV-088: Bending Evolution to the Will of Medicine” at the upcoming RiseUp for Breast Cancer and Women’s Health Conference in San Francisco.
Key highlights of the presentation include:
- A translational framework for “endocrine steering” of hormonally active breast tissue using HAV-088, an androgen receptor (AR) agonist
- An overview of Havah’s prospectively registered pilot, randomized controlled trial comparing HAV-088 with tamoxifen in high-risk premenopausal women with dense breasts and marked MRI background parenchymal enhancement (BPE)
- An integrated evidence chain linking drug exposure, spatial tissue biology, intracrine hormone metabolism, and imaging biomarkers
Details for the presentation are as follows:
RiseUp For Breast Cancer and Women’s Health Conference
February 19-21, 2026
Hotel Nikko, San Francisco, CA
Presentation Title: HAV-088: Bending Evolution to the Will of Medicine
Presenter: Professor Stephen Birrell, MD, PhD
Date/Time: Friday, February 20, 12:10 Pacific Time
About Havah Therapeutics
Havah Therapeutics is developing a novel therapeutic implant to treat hormonally sensitive cancers and breast conditions by leveraging the body’s natural hormone pathways. Its lead candidate, HAV-088, is a first-in-class androgen receptor agonist that combines testosterone and low-dose anastrozole in a subcutaneous implant delivering three months of continuous therapy. This approach aims to improve compliance, safety, and efficacy with fewer side effects. Havah is currently enrolling in RECAST DCIS, a Phase 2 study evaluating non-surgical treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) to prevent progression to breast cancer. Learn more at www.havahtx.com.
