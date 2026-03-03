Harvard Bioscience to Participate in KeyBanc’s Virtual Healthcare Forum

HOLLISTON, Mass., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq: HBIO) today announced that John Duke, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Mark Frost, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will be participating in KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Virtual Healthcare Forum on Tuesday, March 17th. A fireside chat will be broadcast from the company’s investor relations website at 2:15pm ET that day.

Participants who would like to join the audio-only webcast should go to our events and presentations on the investor website here .

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in the United States, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

