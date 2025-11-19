Harmony Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming December 2025 Investor Conferences

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY), today announced that Harmony's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

Location: Miami, FL

Tuesday, December 2, 2025

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

Location: Miami, FL

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 2:35 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET

A webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the investor page of the Harmony Biosciences website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:

Matthew Beck

astr partners

917-415-1750

matthew.beck@astrpartners.com



Media Contact:

Cate McCanless

Harmony Biosciences

202-641-6086

cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com