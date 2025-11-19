SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Harmony Biosciences to Participate in Upcoming December 2025 Investor Conferences

November 19, 2025 | 
1 min read

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY), today announced that Harmony's management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.



Citi's 2025 Global Healthcare Conference

  • Location: Miami, FL
  • Tuesday, December 2, 2025

8th Annual Evercore Healthcare Conference

  • Location: Miami, FL
  • Fireside Chat: Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 2:35 p.m. ET

Piper Sandler 37th Annual Healthcare Conference

  • Location: New York, NY
  • Fireside Chat: Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET

A webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the investor page of the Harmony Biosciences website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact:
Matthew Beck
astr partners
917-415-1750
matthew.beck@astrpartners.com

Media Contact:
Cate McCanless
Harmony Biosciences
202-641-6086
cmccanless@harmonybiosciences.com

Pennsylvania Events
Harmony Biosciences
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Highway in Phoenix, Arizona leading toward downtown at sunset
Cell and Gene Therapy
Meeting on the Mesa Arrives Amid Mixed Signals for Cell and Gene Therapy
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves
Multiple sclerosis damaged myelin or MS autoimmune disease with healthy nerve with exposed fibre with scarrred cell sheath loss as a 3D illustration.
Multiple sclerosis
Beyond BTK Inhibitors: Next Gen MS Treatments Could Transcend Symptom Management
October 6, 2025
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Ben Hargreaves