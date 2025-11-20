Harmony Biosciences Announces Initiation of First-In-Human Study With Potential Best-In-Class Orexin 2 Receptor Agonist (BP1.15205) for Central Disorders of Hypersomnolence

BP1.15205 is a differentiated chemical scaffold, demonstrating high potency and selectivity in preclinical studies with a favorable safety profile and the potential for once-daily dosing

Topline clinical data expected in 2026

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) today announced dosing of the first participant in a Phase 1 clinical trial of BP1.15205, an investigational, potentially best-in-class, orexin 2 receptor (OX2R) agonist being developed for the treatment of narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia and other central disorders of hypersomnolence. The Phase 1 clinical trial will assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of BP1.15205 after single and multiple ascending doses in healthy volunteers and sleep-deprived healthy subjects. Topline data are expected in 2026.

“We are very excited to advance BP1.15205 into clinical development based on its compelling preclinical risk-benefit profile,” said Kumar Budur, MD, MS, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Harmony Biosciences. “Based on the potency data for BP1.15205, it has the potential to enable very low, once-daily dosing, which may translate into a favorable risk-benefit profile for patients with central disorders of hypersomnolence.”

Earlier this year, Harmony Biosciences presented comprehensive preclinical safety and efficacy data for BP1.15205 at SLEEP 2025 and at the World Sleep Congress. Functional receptor studies confirmed that the asset is a highly potent and selective OX2R agonist with no observed off-target effects. The preclinical data revealed no adverse events of interest, supporting a favorable safety and tolerability profile.

“The advancement of our orexin program is an important expansion of our sleep-wake franchise, especially in a market where polypharmacy is the norm,” Dr. Budur added. “We believe orexin agonists will complement our pitolisant-based assets, allowing Harmony to offer additional treatment options that address the complex, individualized needs of patients with narcolepsy and other hypersomnolence disorders.”

The Phase 1 clinical trial is being conducted by Bioprojet Pharma in the European Union. Bioprojet originally licensed BP1.15205 from Teijin Pharma. Harmony Biosciences has an exclusive licensing agreement with Bioprojet to develop, manufacture and commercialize BP1.15205 in the United States and Latin American territories.

About Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy is a rare, chronic, debilitating neurological disease of sleep-wake state instability that impacts approximately 170,000 Americans and is primarily characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy – its two cardinal symptoms – along with other manifestations of REM sleep dysregulation (hallucinations and sleep paralysis), which intrude into wakefulness. EDS is the inability to stay awake and alert during the day and is the symptom that is present in all people living with narcolepsy. In most patients, narcolepsy is caused by the loss of hypocretin/orexin, a neuropeptide in the brain that supports sleep-wake state stability. This disease affects men and women equally, with typical symptom onset in adolescence or young adulthood; however, it can take up to a decade to be properly diagnosed.

About Idiopathic Hypersomnia

Idiopathic Hypersomnia (IH) is a rare and chronic neurological disease that is characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) despite sufficient or even long sleep time. EDS in IH cannot be alleviated by naps, longer sleep or more efficient sleep. People living with IH experience significant EDS along with the symptoms of sleep inertia (prolonged difficulty waking up from sleep) and 'brain fog' (impaired cognition, attention, and alertness). The cause of IH is unknown, but it is likely due to alterations in areas of the brain that stabilize states of sleep and wakefulness. IH is one of the central disorders of hypersomnolence and, like narcolepsy, is a debilitating sleep disorder that can result in significant disruption in daily functioning.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. Driven by novel science, visionary thinking, and a commitment to those who feel overlooked, Harmony Biosciences is nurturing a future full of therapeutic possibilities that may enable patients with rare neurological diseases to truly thrive. Established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, in 2017 and headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pa., we believe that when empathy and innovation meet, a better future can begin; a vision evident in the therapeutic innovations we advance, the culture we cultivate, and the community programs we foster. For more information, please visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

