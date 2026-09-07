Harbour BioMed Successfully Included in the Stock Connect, Reinforcing Capital Market Recognition

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., ROTTERDAM, Netherlands and SHANGHAI, Sept. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, shares of Harbour BioMed (the "Company"; HKEX: 02142.HK) were officially included in the eligible shares list of the Stock Connect. Effective immediately, qualified investors in mainland China can directly invest in the Company's shares through the Shanghai-Hong Kong and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs.

This inclusion in Stock Connect marks a significant milestone, reflecting that the Company's market capitalization has steadily surpassed the HK$10 billion threshold, officially positioning it among the large- and mid-cap biopharmaceutical companies in the Hong Kong stock market. This achievement underscores the capital market's positive recognition of the Company's growth prospects, R&D momentum, and strategic execution, while also serving as a strong testament to its long-term value being steadily acknowledged in the secondary market.

In the first half of 2026, the Company recorded total revenue of approximately US$122.5 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.9%. Adjusted net profit reached approximately US$71.6 million, marking seven consecutive profitable half-years and confirming that Harbour BioMed has officially entered a phase of "normalized profitability," further validating the sustainability and replicability of the business model underpinning this platform-based biopharmaceutical group. Cash and cash equivalents stood at approximately US$359.2 million as of June 30, 2026. The Company maintains strong financial resources and flexibility to support its strategic execution.

In terms of the pipeline, the Company has built a portfolio of nearly 30 differentiated drug candidates across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology, oncology, metabolism, and the central nervous system (CNS), with several molecules having already entered clinical trials or regulatory submission stages. Batoclimab (HBM9161), the Company's lead asset, has been submitted for Biologics License Application (BLA) review and is positioned as a potential blockbuster therapy for multiple autoimmune indications. Porustobart (HBM4003), the first fully human heavy-chain-only antibody which entered clinical development globally, has demonstrated positive efficacy and safety profiles in multiple monotherapy and combination studies targeting advanced solid tumors. HBM9378, a next-generation ultra-long-acting anti-TSLP monoclonal antibody, has recently achieved several key milestones. Our partner, Windward Bio, has initiated the Phase II SIRIUS study for HBM9378 for the treatment of COPD and completed dosing of the first patients. Meanwhile, initial readouts from the Phase II/III POLARIS study in asthma are expected in the second half of 2026, with the first Phase III study of HBM9378 in asthma is expected to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Additionally, continued progress on innovative molecules such as HBM7575, HBM7020, and LET003 underscores the Company's capabilities in target selection and molecular design.

To date, the Company has propelled its core pipeline into the global market through a series of out-licensing transactions. Notable examples include the out-licensing of ex-China rights for HBM9378 to Windward Bio; an ex-China licensing agreement for HBM7020 (BCMA×CD3) with Otsuka Pharmaceutical; a license agreement and equity partnership with Solstice Oncology for HBM4003; and a licensing and collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca for HBM7022 (Claudin18.2×CD3). These partnerships strongly demonstrate the Company's strategic execution capabilities in unlocking the global value of its pipeline and accelerating clinical translation through flexible and diversified collaboration models.

Leveraging its industry-leading Harbour Mice® fully human antibody technology platform, Harbour BioMed has established itself as a leading force in biotech BD partnerships. Its subsidiary, Nona Biosciences, has further built out four major technology engines—a bispecific/multispecific antibody platform, an XDC platform, a CAR-T platform, and an AI-driven drug discovery platform—giving it a foundational edge in the ongoing innovation wave that is moving the field from antibodies to antibody-plus, and from simple molecules to complex modalities.

To date, the Company has entered into long-term strategic partnerships with leading multinational pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Otsuka Pharmaceutical, Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), and Pfizer, with cumulative global collaboration deal value exceeding US$13 billion. The partnership with AstraZeneca stands out as a particularly representative example: the relationship has evolved from a single-product license into a multi-dimensional framework encompassing R&D collaboration, equity investment, and a joint laboratory initiative—marking a significant value leap from product-level licensing to platform-level strategic partnership. This collaboration serves as a benchmark paradigm for how innovative biotechnology companies in China can establish deep, strategic collaborations with top-tier multinational companies (MNCs).

Meanwhile, the Company has been actively driving the deep integration of AI into drug R&D. In October 2025, Harbour BioMed unveiled its first fully human AI HCAb generation and screening model powered by the Hu-mAtrIx™ platform, establishing a closed loop of "AI design – intelligent screening – wet-lab validation" that significantly enhances the efficiency and precision of antibody discovery. In 2026, LET003, a next-generation anti-ACVR2A/2B monoclonal antibody developed using the Hu-mAtrIx™ platform, delivered superior preclinical data. Subsequently, the Company entered into a strategic collaboration with BioMap to co-found MegaStream TechBio, integrating a proprietary ecosystem of exclusive datasets × purpose-built large models × large-scale innovative pipeline portfolio into an AI-powered R&D engine.

This inclusion in the Stock Connect program will further broaden the Company's investor base, attract greater participation from southbound capital, effectively enhance stock liquidity and market visibility, and facilitate a more comprehensive discovery and recognition of the Company's value in the capital markets. Besides, a more diversified investor composition will further strengthen the Company's presence in the international capital markets, fostering a more stable and dynamic capital ecosystem to support its long-term growth.

Dr. Jingsong Wang, Founder, Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer of Harbour BioMed, commented: "The inclusion of our shares in the Stock Connect program marks an important capital markets milestone for Harbour BioMed. It strongly reflects the market's recognition of our business momentum, innovation capabilities, and corporate governance, while also positioning us to attract greater interest and support from long-term value investors. Going forward, we remain steadfast in our commitment to pioneering innovation, accelerating clinical advancement of our core pipeline, and executing on our global partnership strategy, as we strive to deliver strong performance that upholds the trust of our shareholders."

About Harbour BioMed

Harbour BioMed (HKEX: 02142) is a global biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of novel antibody therapeutics in immunology, oncology and other areas. The Company is building a robust portfolio and differentiated pipeline through internal R&D capability, strategic global collaborations in co-discovery and co-development, and selective acquisitions.

Our proprietary antibody technology platform, Harbour Mice®, generates fully human monoclonal antibodies in both the conventional two heavy and two light chain (H2L2) format and the heavy chain-only (HCAb) format. Building upon HCAb antibodies, the HCAb-based immune cell engagers (HBICE®) bispecific antibody technology enables tumor-killing effects that traditional combination therapies cannot achieve. The HCAb-based Antibody Plus technology (HCAb PLUS™) provides comprehensive modality solutions for the development of innovative multi-specific medicines in different disease areas. Additionally, building upon the Harbour Mice® platform, Harbour BioMed launched its first fully human Generative AI HCAb Model powered by its Hu-mAtrIx™ AI platform, accelerating the development of innovative therapies.

By integrating Harbour Mice®, HBICE®, HCAb PLUS™, a single B-cell cloning platform and AI technologies, Harbour BioMed has built a highly efficient and distinctive antibody discovery engine for developing next-generation therapeutic antibodies. For more information, please visit www.harbourbiomed.com.

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