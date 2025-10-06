HanchorBio Announces Acceptance of HCB301 Abstract for Poster Presentation at SITC 2025 Annual Meeting

TAIPEI, SHANGHAI, and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- HanchorBio, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on immune-oncology and dedicated to developing next-generation multi-specific immunotherapies, today announced that an abstract detailing preclinical data on HCB301, the company's novel tri-specific anti-cancer fusion protein, has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer's (SITC) 40th Anniversary Annual Meeting. The meeting will take place from November 5 to 9, 2025, in National Harbor, Maryland.

Significance of SITC Poster Presentations

Acceptance for a poster presentation at the SITC Annual Meeting underscores the scientific rigor and innovation behind HCB301's development. SITC is the world's largest annual conference solely dedicated to cancer immunotherapy. Each year, more than 1,300 abstracts are submitted, evaluated according to rigorous selection criteria based on research quality, novelty, and their potential to advance cancer immunotherapy.

Presentation Details

The accepted abstract, titled "A Novel Tri-Specific Fc Fusion Protein Targeting PD-L1, CD47, and TGFβ Remodels the Tumor Microenvironment and Enhance Anti-Tumor Immunity", will be presented on Saturday, November 8, 2025. The presentation will highlight preclinical efficacy and safety data supporting HCB301's potential as a first-in-class immune-enhancing biologic that targets key mechanisms of tumor immune evasion.

"We are honored to present these compelling preclinical data at SITC 2025," said Wenwu Zhai, Chief Scientific Officer of HanchorBio. "HCB301 exemplifies the power of our FBDB™ platform to rationally design multi-specific biologics that restore immune activity and deliver enhanced anti-tumor responses."

About HCB301

HCB301 is a tri-functional IgG4 Fc fusion protein that incorporates:

An anti-PD-L1 antibody,

A high-affinity SIRPα variant to disrupt CD47-mediated "don't eat me" signaling, and

A TGF-βRII trap domain.

Following successful preclinical development, HCB301 is now in a Phase 1 multi-regional clinical trial in the U.S. and Taiwan to evaluate its safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity in patients with advanced solid tumours.

In preclinical studies, HCB301 demonstrated:

Potent blockade of PD-L1 and TGF-β signaling,

Robust phagocytosis of CD47+ tumor cells in vitro with minimal red blood cell binding, suggesting an improved hematologic safety profile compared to CD47-targeting analogs, and

In vivo efficacy comparable to a triple-agent cocktail across multiple xenograft models.

The abstract will also be published in the Journal for ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (JITC) in February 2026 as part of the SITC 2025 Final Supplement.

About HanchorBio

Based in Taipei, Shanghai, and the San Francisco Bay Area, HanchorBio is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on immune-oncology. Led by an experienced team of pharmaceutical industry veterans, the company is focused on reactivating the immune system to fight against diseases.

For more information, please visit https://www.hanchorbio.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/hanchorbio-inc.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hanchorbio-announces-acceptance-of-hcb301-abstract-for-poster-presentation-at-sitc-2025-annual-meeting-302573546.html

SOURCE HanchorBio Inc.